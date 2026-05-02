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HomeSportsIPLWill MI Be Eliminated If CSK Wins? Mumbai's IPL 2026 Playoff Scenario Explained

Will MI Be Eliminated If CSK Wins? Mumbai's IPL 2026 Playoff Scenario Explained

Mumbai Indians' IPL 2026 campaign hangs by a thread as they take on arch rivals Chennai Super Kings. Here's a look at where they currently stand.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 02 May 2026 04:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mumbai Indians face elimination if CSK defeats them again.
  • MI will need to win all five remaining matches.
  • Low points and poor Net Run Rate complicate MI's chances.

MI IPL 2026 Elimination Scenario: Mumbai Indians (MI) were defeated comprehensively by rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) when they met earlier in IPL 2026. Now, they lock horns once again, with the Hardik Pandya-led side desperate for a win. They have a solid team on paper, but the squad hasn't been clicking at all, which has resulted in just two wins from eight games, and their Playoff qualification hopes hanging by a thread. So, what happens if Chennai beats them again today? Here's a quick explanation of MI's bleak qualification chances.

What If CSK Beats MI Again?

A loss to Chennai Super Kings would not officially end Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2026 campaign, but it would leave them staring at an almost insurmountable climb back into contention.

Having managed only a two wins so far, MI are positioned near the bottom of the table and are running out of room for mistakes. If they lose tonight, Mumbai would need to win all five of their remaining matches to reach 14 points. While that tally can sometimes be enough to secure a Playoff spot, qualification at that mark is far from guaranteed and often hinges on Net Run Rate (NRR).

At present, MI’s NRR stands at a worrying -0.784, which puts them at a further disadvantage. It means that even if they string together victories, those wins would need to be comprehensive to boost their standing in tie-break scenarios.

Beyond their own performances, Mumbai would also be dependent on results elsewhere. With as many as five teams already sitting on 10 or more points and still having multiple games left to play, the competition for Playoff spots remains intense.

Also Read: Kyle Jamieson Opens Up On Fiery Send-Off To Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Taken together, these factors leave Mumbai Indians needing a near-perfect finish combined with favourable outcomes from other matches, a scenario that keeps them alive in theory, but realistically makes their path to qualification extremely unlikely.

CSK vs MI: IPL 2026 Match Timing

The CSK vs MI IPL 2026 clash starts from 7:30 PM IST onwards today, April 24, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. 

Toss for the same will be conducted half-an-hour earlier, that is around 7:00 PM with captains Ruturaj Gaikwad and Hardik Pandya in the middle.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happens if Mumbai Indians lose to Chennai Super Kings again?

A loss would not eliminate Mumbai Indians officially, but it would make their playoff qualification hopes extremely difficult. They would need to win all their remaining five matches.

How many wins do Mumbai Indians need to secure a playoff spot if they lose to CSK?

If they lose to CSK, Mumbai Indians would need to win all five of their remaining matches to reach 14 points, which may not guarantee a playoff spot.

What is Mumbai Indians' current Net Run Rate (NRR)?

Mumbai Indians' current NRR is -0.784. This means even if they win their remaining games, the victories would need to be comprehensive to improve their standing.

What time does the CSK vs MI IPL 2026 match start?

The CSK vs MI IPL 2026 match starts at 7:30 PM IST on April 24th at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 May 2026 04:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
CSK MI IPL Playoffs IPL
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