IPL 2026: Kyle Jamieson Opens Up On Fiery Send-Off To Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kyle Jamieson celebrated Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's wicket aggressively.

Rajasthan Royals posted 225/6 after early wickets fell.

Delhi Capitals chased down the target successfully.

Kyle Jamieson IPL 2026 Celebration: Delhi Capitals (DC) kept their Indian Premier League Playoff hopes alive with a crucial outing against Rajasthan Royals (RR), but the match quickly drew attention for more than just the result. At the centre of the storm was New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson, whose dismissal of teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, followed by an animated celebration, ignited conversations across social media. The 15-year-old Sooryavanshi, already gaining a reputation as a rising star, was seen as a major threat heading into the contest.

However, Jamieson delivered a pinpoint yorker early in the innings that dismantled the youngster’s stumps, cutting short what many expected to be another impactful knock.

Jamieson Opens Up on Facing Teenage Talent

Following the game, Jamieson addressed the moment and his reaction, admitting the challenge of bowling to such a young yet dangerous batter. Reflecting on the encounter.

"I don't think I have ever been so fearful of a 15-year-old kid in my life. But yeah, we have obviously done a little bit of planning going into the game. It was nice that it paid off,"

Despite the effectiveness of his delivery, it was his intense send-off that became a talking point. The celebration, viewed by some as overly aggressive given the batsman’s age, prompted disciplinary action. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued Jamieson a formal warning and added one demerit point to his record.

Royals Post Massive Total Despite Early Blows

RR faced an early setback with the quick dismissals of both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sooryavanshi. However, skipper Riyan Parag led a remarkable recovery, producing a commanding 90 off 50 balls to anchor the innings.

He found support from Dhruv Jurel, who contributed a steady 42 off 30 deliveries.

The innings gained further momentum towards the end, thanks to a blistering cameo from Donovon Ferreira, whose explosive 47 off just 14 balls propelled Rajasthan to an imposing total of 225/6.

Capitals Chase Down Target in Style

In response, DC approached the chase with intent. Openers KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka laid a solid foundation, both registering half-centuries to keep the required rate in check. Their efforts ensured that the middle order could play with freedom.

Nitish Rana added impetus with a brisk 33 off 17 balls, before Ashutosh Sharma and Tristan Stubbs guided the team home. Sharma’s quickfire 25 off 15 deliveries, combined with Stubbs’ unbeaten 18 off 11, sealed the win and completed a high-scoring contest.