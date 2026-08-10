Asur 3: Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti Series To Go On Floors In September, New Actor Joins

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Asur 3 production targets September, Gaurav Shukla directing.

Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti return, Shweta Basu Prasad joins.

Crime thriller series continues after 2020 and 2023 seasons.

The third season of Asur, starring Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti, is reportedly moving ahead with filming planned for September. The upcoming season is also expected to bring a significant behind-the-scenes change, with creator Gaurav Shukla likely taking over as director. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the project has been finalised, and the team is preparing to begin production. Actor Shweta Basu Prasad is also reportedly joining the cast. The crime thriller, which began in 2020 and returned with its second season in 2023, has kept fans waiting for its next chapter, with Warsi having previously confirmed that Asur 3 was in development.

Asur 3 To Begin Shooting In September

According to Pinkvilla, the makers have locked the project and are targeting a September start for filming. The report also claims that Gaurav Shukla, who created the series and wrote its first two seasons, will step into the director’s role for the third instalment. The first two seasons were directed by Oni Sen. Shukla is reportedly set to take on an expanded role this time, with production duties also expected to be added to his responsibilities.

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A source quoted in the report said, "Shweta Basu Prasad is joining the cast, and Gaurav Shukla will take over the director’s chair this season."

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Shweta Basu Prasad Reportedly Joins Cast

Asur follows the investigation into a series of disturbing crimes through the characters of Dhananjay Rajpoot, played by Arshad Warsi, and Nikhil Nair, portrayed by Barun Sobti. The first season arrived in 2020 and quickly gained attention for its crime and psychological thriller elements.

The second season premiered in 2023, continuing the story and bringing Warsi and Sobti back in their respective roles. Warsi had also confirmed last year that work on a third season was underway. In an earlier conversation with Mid-Day, Warsi spoke about the project and said the team was working around dates for the shoot. "I am yet to read the script, but verbally we know that it’s happening," he said. The first season streamed on Voot, while the second season was released on JioCinema.

Arshad Warsi’s Upcoming Projects

The reported Asur 3 development comes as Warsi continues to have several projects in the pipeline. The actor was recently seen in Dhamaal 4, alongside Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi and Sanjay Mishra. He will next feature in Golmaal 5, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Sharman Joshi, Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor. The film had been speculated to arrive in December, but the makers later dismissed those release-date reports.

With Asur 3 reportedly heading into production in September, more details about its storyline, full cast and release platform are awaited.