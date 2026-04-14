Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Set For India Debut - Date Confirmed

History is set to be made as 15-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has reportedly earned his maiden call-up to the India National Cricket Team. Currently a standout performer for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2026, Sooryavanshi is poised to become the youngest player ever to represent India at the international level.

Key Details of Call-Up

The Tour: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is expected to be included in the Indian squad for the tour of Ireland in June 2026. This series will serve as a precursor to India's high-profile tour of England.

Selection Status: Reports indicate that national selectors have shortlisted his name following his consistent and explosive performances in the domestic circuit and the ongoing IPL.

The Milestone: At just 15, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's debut would shatter long-standing records for the youngest Indian international, surpassing legends like Sachin Tendulkar.

Rise Of A Wonderkid

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been the talk of the town since he burst onto the scene in IPL 2025. His ability to handle world-class pace and his fearless stroke-play have drawn comparisons to some of the greats of the game. Despite a recent rare failure against Sunrisers Hyderabad - where he was dismissed for a duck by Praful Hinge - BCCI selectors remain confident in his long-term potential.

Most talked-about prospects in IPL

At just 15, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi remains one of the most talked-about prospects in IPL 2026. Representing Rajasthan Royals (RR), the young prodigy has experienced a season of extreme highs and learning curves. Known for his fearless approach at the top of the order, he has consistently taken on world-class bowlers with maturity beyond his years.

While he recently suffered a setback - falling for a duck against Sunrisers Hyderabad's Praful Hinge - his overall impact has been significant enough to earn him a reported India call-up for the upcoming Ireland tour. His blend of raw power and technical poise continues to solidify his reputation as India’s next big batting sensation.