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HomeSportsIPLVaibhav Sooryavanshi Set For India Debut - Date Confirmed

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Set For India Debut - Date Confirmed

At just 15, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s debut would rewrite history, making him the youngest Indian international and eclipsing records held by legends such as Sachin Tendulkar.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 14 Apr 2026 09:27 AM (IST)

History is set to be made as 15-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has reportedly earned his maiden call-up to the India National Cricket Team. Currently a standout performer for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2026, Sooryavanshi is poised to become the youngest player ever to represent India at the international level.

Key Details of Call-Up

The Tour: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is expected to be included in the Indian squad for the tour of Ireland in June 2026. This series will serve as a precursor to India's high-profile tour of England.

Selection Status: Reports indicate that national selectors have shortlisted his name following his consistent and explosive performances in the domestic circuit and the ongoing IPL.

The Milestone: At just 15, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's debut would shatter long-standing records for the youngest Indian international, surpassing legends like Sachin Tendulkar.

Rise Of A Wonderkid

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been the talk of the town since he burst onto the scene in IPL 2025. His ability to handle world-class pace and his fearless stroke-play have drawn comparisons to some of the greats of the game. Despite a recent rare failure against Sunrisers Hyderabad - where he was dismissed for a duck by Praful Hinge - BCCI selectors remain confident in his long-term potential.

Most talked-about prospects in IPL

At just 15, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi remains one of the most talked-about prospects in IPL 2026. Representing Rajasthan Royals (RR), the young prodigy has experienced a season of extreme highs and learning curves. Known for his fearless approach at the top of the order, he has consistently taken on world-class bowlers with maturity beyond his years.

While he recently suffered a setback - falling for a duck against Sunrisers Hyderabad's Praful Hinge - his overall impact has been significant enough to earn him a reported India call-up for the upcoming Ireland tour. His blend of raw power and technical poise continues to solidify his reputation as India’s next big batting sensation.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a 15-year-old batting prodigy who has reportedly earned his maiden call-up to the India National Cricket Team. He currently plays for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026.

For which tour is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi expected to be called up?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is expected to be included in the Indian squad for the tour of Ireland in June 2026. This series will be a precursor to India's tour of England.

What makes Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's potential call-up significant?

At just 15 years old, if Vaibhav Sooryavanshi makes his debut, he would become the youngest player ever to represent India internationally, breaking existing records.

How has Vaibhav Sooryavanshi performed in IPL 2026?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been a standout performer for Rajasthan Royals, known for his fearless stroke-play. Despite a recent duck, his overall impact has been significant.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 14 Apr 2026 09:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rajasthan Royals IPL IPL 2026 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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