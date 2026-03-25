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HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026 Rule 4.4 Explained: Why BCCI Retained Controversial Ball-Change Rule

IPL 2026 Rule 4.4 Explained: Why BCCI Retained Controversial Ball-Change Rule

IPL 2026 Rule 4.4 Explained: One request, one ball, and a game-changing 10-over limit. The IPL 2026 ball-change rule is the secret weapon for captains defending totals under the lights.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 25 Mar 2026 11:46 AM (IST)
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IPL 2026 Rule 4.4 Explained: While the Impact Player rule dominates headlines, it is Rule 4.4, the ball-change provision, that is being flagged by franchises as the most critical factor for matches played under the lights. The rule, which was first integrated into the playing conditions in 2025, allows the team bowling second in an evening match to formally request a replacement ball. This measure is designed to combat the "dew factor," which often makes the ball slippery and difficult for spinners and death-bowlers to grip during the second innings of a night game.

The 10-Over Trigger: How the Request Works

For the 2026 season, the protocol remains strictly defined. The side bowling second is granted exactly one opportunity to seek a replacement ball, but only after the completion of the 10th over of the second innings. This "mid-innings swap" is subject to several rigid constraints to ensure fair play:

Captain’s Call: The request must be made exclusively by the bowling captain.

Timing: The plea can only be made at the end of an over; it is strictly prohibited to change the ball during an over.

Like-for-Like: The replacement is not a new ball. It must be a used ball showing "comparable wear and tear" to the one being taken out of play.

Umpire Authority: The fielding team does not get to choose the replacement. The final decision and the selection of the ball remain entirely in the hands of the match officials.

Beyond the Standard Request: Umpire Discretion

While the one-time request after the 10th over is the primary focus for captains, the broader framework of the IPL playing conditions still gives umpires independent authority. Officials retain the power to change the ball at any point, even before the 10th over, if it becomes excessively wet, damaged, lost, or loses its shape.

This separation is crucial, as the captain’s "Rule 4.4" request is an additional strategic tool specifically for evening matches, independent of the standard "damaged ball" protocols that apply to all games.

Minor Tweaks and Refinements for 2026

Although the ball-change rule is the most prominent talking point, the BCCI has circulated updated wording for several other clauses to the ten franchises. These include minor refinements to:

Equipment Integrity: Specific clauses regarding bat checks.

On-Field Conduct: Rules surrounding deliberate short runs and fielder placement restrictions.

Boundary Dynamics: Regulations for fielders making contact with the area beyond the rope.

Review Efficiency: The continued combining of umpire reviews with player reviews for faster decision-making.

Despite these various technical updates, the ability to swap a dew-soaked ball after 10 overs remains the most significant tactical advantage for teams defending a total in IPL 2026.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Rule 4.4 in IPL 2026?

Rule 4.4 is the ball-change provision for matches played under the lights. It allows the team bowling second to request a replacement ball to combat the dew factor.

When can the bowling captain request a ball change under Rule 4.4?

The bowling captain can only request a ball change after the completion of the 10th over of the second innings. This is a one-time opportunity.

What kind of ball can be used as a replacement?

The replacement ball must be a used ball showing comparable wear and tear to the one being replaced. It's not a brand new ball.

Who decides if the ball is replaced under Rule 4.4?

While the captain requests it, the final decision and selection of the replacement ball remain entirely with the match officials, the umpires.

Can umpires change the ball at any time, independent of Rule 4.4?

Yes, umpires have the authority to change the ball at any point if it's damaged, wet, lost, or loses its shape, regardless of the captain's Rule 4.4 request.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Mar 2026 11:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
BCCI IPL 2026 IPL 2026 Rule 4.4 IPl 2026 Dew Factor IPL Ball Replacement Rule
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