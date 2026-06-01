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HomeSportsIPLVaibhav Sooryavanshi Drops Massive Update On His Future Ambition And It's Not T20 Cricket: 'Every One Thinks..'

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Drops Massive Update On His Future Ambition And It's Not T20 Cricket: 'Every One Thinks..'

Rajasthan Royals star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi responds to format critics, confirming his ultimate ambition to play Test cricket for India.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 01 Jun 2026 12:51 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Teenage batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi aims for Test cricket.
  • Experts questioned his long-term viability in Tests.
  • Sooryavanshi clarifies his aggressive style is tactical.
  • He is practicing red-ball cricket for future challenges.

The teenage batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has firmly addressed ongoing public speculation regarding his long-term career path following the conclusion of the tournament final in Ahmedabad. The young Rajasthan Royals opening batsman finished the campaign as the leading run-scorer, earning widespread acclaim for his explosive style of play.

Multi-Format Dilemma

Despite compiling a heavily dominant white-ball season, the fifteen-year-old found himself facing persistent questions from cricket enthusiasts and analysts. Many observers openly wondered whether his hyper-aggressive approach would restrict him to being a short-format specialist.

The immense external debate intensified as former South Africa batsman AB de Villiers expressed realistic concerns regarding the youngster's developmental path. Speaking on the For The Love of Cricket podcast, de Villiers offered a measured yet cautionary view.

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"I do not know how he is going to last, to be honest," de Villiers stated. "At his age, the talent is incredible. But I would like to see him in other formats."

Warning About Test Cricket

The legendary South African modern great elaborated further on the immense mental and physical challenges that await any young player transition. He explicitly noted the stark contrast between franchise leagues and traditional long-form international matches.

"In Test cricket, he doesn't yet know what he is in for," de Villiers added during the podcast. "A lot of things will change unless someone tells him to be a T20 specialist."

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De Villiers concluded by noting that while playing red-ball cricket would inevitably present a highly rocky road, he hoped the teenage sensation would choose to test his abilities.

Vaibhav Sooryvanshi's Test Ambitions 

Sooryavanshi immediately dismissed the notion that he lacks the necessary technical desire for pristine, longer formats during a post-tournament presentation broadcast on JioStar. The left-handed batsman revealed his primary sporting motivation stems directly from his family home.

"I want to play Test cricket, because my father also taught me that it is the ultimate format," Sooryavanshi stated emphatically.

The young batsman further clarified that his frequent aerial boundary hitting during the league was simply a tactical response to the instructions of his franchise coaching staff.

WATCH POST

The Upcoming Transition

The Bihar-based prodigy confirmed he has already been practicing privately with the red ball to ensure his technical foundation is sound. He acknowledged his domestic first-class opportunities have been limited so far.

"Everyone thinks that I am just a player who loves to hit each ball," Sooryavanshi noted. He maintained that he possesses the patience required to succeed in traditional environments.

With an upcoming One-Day International youth assignment next on the calendar, the young prospect is determined to prove his critics wrong across all formats of the game.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What has Vaibhav Sooryavanshi said about his long-term career aspirations?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has stated his desire to play Test cricket, believing it to be the ultimate format of the game.

Why have there been questions about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's career path?

His aggressive style of play in white-ball cricket led some to question if he would be a short-format specialist, a concern echoed by AB de Villiers.

Has Vaibhav Sooryavanshi practiced for longer formats?

Yes, he has been privately practicing with the red ball to ensure his technical foundation is sound for traditional formats.

What is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's motivation for wanting to play Test cricket?

His father taught him that Test cricket is the ultimate format, which is his primary sporting motivation.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Jun 2026 12:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
RCB VS GT Vaibhav Sooryavanshi IPL 2026 Final Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Test Cricket AB De Villiers Sooryavanshi Quote Rajasthan Royals Orange Cap 2026 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Interview
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