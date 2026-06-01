Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Drops Massive Update On His Future Ambition And It's Not T20 Cricket

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Teenage batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi aims for Test cricket.

Experts questioned his long-term viability in Tests.

Sooryavanshi clarifies his aggressive style is tactical.

He is practicing red-ball cricket for future challenges.

The teenage batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has firmly addressed ongoing public speculation regarding his long-term career path following the conclusion of the tournament final in Ahmedabad. The young Rajasthan Royals opening batsman finished the campaign as the leading run-scorer, earning widespread acclaim for his explosive style of play.

Multi-Format Dilemma

Despite compiling a heavily dominant white-ball season, the fifteen-year-old found himself facing persistent questions from cricket enthusiasts and analysts. Many observers openly wondered whether his hyper-aggressive approach would restrict him to being a short-format specialist.

The immense external debate intensified as former South Africa batsman AB de Villiers expressed realistic concerns regarding the youngster's developmental path. Speaking on the For The Love of Cricket podcast, de Villiers offered a measured yet cautionary view.

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"I do not know how he is going to last, to be honest," de Villiers stated. "At his age, the talent is incredible. But I would like to see him in other formats."

Warning About Test Cricket

The legendary South African modern great elaborated further on the immense mental and physical challenges that await any young player transition. He explicitly noted the stark contrast between franchise leagues and traditional long-form international matches.

"In Test cricket, he doesn't yet know what he is in for," de Villiers added during the podcast. "A lot of things will change unless someone tells him to be a T20 specialist."

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De Villiers concluded by noting that while playing red-ball cricket would inevitably present a highly rocky road, he hoped the teenage sensation would choose to test his abilities.

Vaibhav Sooryvanshi's Test Ambitions

Sooryavanshi immediately dismissed the notion that he lacks the necessary technical desire for pristine, longer formats during a post-tournament presentation broadcast on JioStar. The left-handed batsman revealed his primary sporting motivation stems directly from his family home.

"I want to play Test cricket, because my father also taught me that it is the ultimate format," Sooryavanshi stated emphatically.

The young batsman further clarified that his frequent aerial boundary hitting during the league was simply a tactical response to the instructions of his franchise coaching staff.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi said "I want to play Test cricket, because my father also taught me that it is the ultimate format". [JioStar] pic.twitter.com/u8dOeZxw9d — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 1, 2026

The Upcoming Transition

The Bihar-based prodigy confirmed he has already been practicing privately with the red ball to ensure his technical foundation is sound. He acknowledged his domestic first-class opportunities have been limited so far.

"Everyone thinks that I am just a player who loves to hit each ball," Sooryavanshi noted. He maintained that he possesses the patience required to succeed in traditional environments.

With an upcoming One-Day International youth assignment next on the calendar, the young prospect is determined to prove his critics wrong across all formats of the game.