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HomeSportsIPLRR vs MI IPL 2026: Will Hardik Pandya Return? Here's What We Know

RR vs MI IPL 2026: Will Hardik Pandya Return? Here's What We Know

Hardik Pandya missed Mumbai Indians' last IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals. Here's an update on whether he will be available to play against Rajasthan Royals.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 03:56 PM (IST)
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Hardik Pandya Return Update: Mumbai Indians (MI) captain, Hardik Pandya, missed the IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals (DC). Stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav had revealed that he was 'not well' at the time. The five-time champions would go on to lose the match, beaten pretty comprehensively, and are now going to face Rajasthan Royals (RR), another very in-form team, which is why MI fans are a bit concerned, and wondering about when Pandya would be back. There is still a while before the playing combinations for tonight's clash are revealed, but Mumbai's bowling coach has provided a positive update.

Hardik Pandya Available For RR vs MI

Attending a pre-match press conference, MI's bowling coach Paras Mhambrey said this about Hardik Pandya:

"He will be available, he had a good couple of hours of net session yesterday. He is fit and fine. Just to clarify, Hardik wasn’t injured, he was unwell, that’s why he missed the game"

Having won, and lost one game so far in IPL 2026, Pandya swift return would be a major boost for the squad. 

The Royals have a lethal batting lineup, especially at the top, featuring Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, and the teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, all of whom have been in smashing form so far. 

RR vs MI: Head-To-Head Record

RR and MI have a close-fought rivalry in the IPL, having faced on 31 occasions ahead of their upcoming clash. 

Out of these, Mumbai have won 16 times, while Rajasthan have come out on top 14 times, with one game ending without a result. 

In their last five meetings, MI have won thrice. Given the talent on either side, the upcoming fixture looks pretty exciting to say the least. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST today, April 7, at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati, where RR defeat CSK earlier this season.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Hardik Pandya available for the match against Rajasthan Royals?

Yes, Hardik Pandya will be available for the match against Rajasthan Royals. He had a good net session and is fit and fine.

Why did Hardik Pandya miss the match against Delhi Capitals?

Hardik Pandya missed the match against Delhi Capitals because he was unwell, not because of an injury. He has since recovered.

What is the head-to-head record between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians?

Mumbai Indians have a slight edge in their rivalry with Rajasthan Royals. Out of 31 matches, MI have won 16, RR have won 14, and one match had no result.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Apr 2026 03:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
MI RR IPL Hardik Pandya IPL 2026
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