IPL 2026: Why MS Dhoni Didn't Talk To Ravindra Jadeja Before RR vs CSK Debut? Jadeja Opens Up

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IPL 2026: RR vs CSK - The match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was supposed to be the ultimate emotional reunion. However, as Ravindra Jadeja stepped out in his new pink colors to face his former brothers-in-arms, one iconic figure was missing from the frame. Fans waiting for the legendary "Dhoni-Jadeja" embrace were left disappointed, and the reason behind their pre-match "radio silence" is as vintage as MS Dhoni himself.

Jadeja Reveals the Communication Gap

Despite their deep-rooted bond and years of shared success, Jadeja admitted he didn't have a single conversation with "Mahi bhai" before the RR vs CSK game. Speaking after his match-winning performance, the all-rounder pointed to Dhoni’s legendary, and often frustrating, relationship with his phone.

"Baat nahi hui, kyunki Mahi bhai phone band hi rakhte hain (I didn't speak to him because Mahi bhai keeps his phone switched off)," Jadeja told Jio Hotstar. He explained that Dhoni’s habit of disappearing from the digital world during the cricket season meant a pre-match call was out of the question. "I haven't spoken to him, but whenever I meet Mahi bhai, I'll talk a lot with him," he added with a smile.

Why Dhoni Wasn’t in Guwahati

The reunion felt incomplete not just because of a silent phone, but because MS Dhoni did not even travel with the CSK squad to Guwahati. The 44-year-old legend is currently in Chennai undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain picked up during a training session on March 22.

According to CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan, the injury is expected to keep "Thala" out of action for at least two weeks. This marked a historic moment for the franchise; for the first time in IPL history, a CSK playing XI featured neither MS Dhoni nor the retired Suresh Raina, leaving a massive leadership and emotional void in the Chennai Super Kings camp.

Jadeja Embraces the Change

While the lack of a Dhoni reunion was the talk of the town, Jadeja’s performance in the pink jersey stole the show. Setting a record for the longest gap (17 years) between appearances for the same franchise, the veteran proved he still has the "Royals" DNA.

"I'm liking the pink color. The yellow had started to feel a bit old, but I'm just joking," Jadeja quipped during the mid-innings break. He admitted that leaving CSK after 13 years was "very emotional," but he viewed the trade as a return to his roots, the team where he won his first-ever IPL title in 2008. His clinical spell of 2/18 against his former team was a loud statement that while his heart respects the past, his focus is firmly on Rajasthan’s future.

Also Check: Ravindra Jadeja's Epic Remark :'Pink Looks Good On Me' After RR vs CSK Match