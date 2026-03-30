Ravindra Jadeja's Epic Remark: 'Pink Looks Good On Me' After RR vs CSK Match

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IPL 2026: RR vs CSK- In a script that only the IPL could produce, Ravindra Jadeja returned to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) after 17 long years to haunt the very franchise he helped build into a dynasty. On a night where Sanju Samson’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) debut turned into a nightmare, Jadeja’s clinical 2/18 was the final nail in the coffin for the "Yellow Army."

Dressed in the pink of Rajasthan, the veteran all-rounder looked like he had never left, setting a new IPL record for the longest gap between appearances for the same franchise while dismantling CSK’s middle order.

How Jadeja Outsmarted Shivam Dube

While Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger provided the initial shock, it was Jadeja who suffocated the life out of the CSK chase. His primary victim was the dangerous Shivam Dube, a player he knows intimately from their time together in the Chennai nets.

"I’ve known Shivam Dube for a long time, I’ve bowled to him in the nets, so I understand how he approaches spinners," Jadeja said in a mid-innings chat. "I was prepared for that and tried to bowl outside off because I knew he would look to play big shots against me."

The strategy worked to perfection. Jadeja gave Dube a fiery send-off that immediately went viral, signaling that his loyalties have firmly shifted back to Jaipur.

The ‘Sticky’ Wicket

Exploiting a surface that offered significant turn, Jadeja also accounted for the impact substitute Sarfaraz Khan, ensuring CSK never found momentum.

The Spell: 4 Overs | 18 Runs | 2 Wickets

The Pitch: "I felt the wicket was a bit sticky and the ball was turning, so I really enjoyed bowling," Jadeja remarked. "My job was just to hit the right areas and let the pitch do the rest."

His performance ensured that CSK was bundled out for a meager 127, leaving the five-time champions facing an embarrassing opening defeat in the new era.

The Remark: ‘Pink Looks Good on Me’

When asked about his return to the Royals' dugout after nearly two decades, Jadeja couldn't resist a witty jab at his former team. Referring to the iconic Rajasthan jersey, he quipped, “I think pink looks good on me, I guess.”

Despite the low target, the veteran warned that the chase wouldn't be a walkover for RR’s young batting unit. “You can’t take anything for granted in cricket; no matter the target, you have to work hard and give your 100 percent,” he added.

RR vs CSK: Jadeja's Spin

Longest gap (17 years) between appearances for the same IPL franchise.

Key Scalps: Shivam Dube and Sarfaraz Khan.

The Target: RR need 128 runs to secure a massive win in Guwahati.