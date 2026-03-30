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HomeSportsIPLRavindra Jadeja's Epic Remark :'Pink Looks Good On Me' After RR vs CSK Match

Ravindra Jadeja's Epic Remark :'Pink Looks Good On Me' After RR vs CSK Match

IPL 2026: RR vs CSK - Ravindra Jadeja shines in his Rajasthan Royals comeback, destroying the CSK middle order. See his savage reaction to beating his former team.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 30 Mar 2026 11:35 PM (IST)
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IPL 2026: RR vs CSK- In a script that only the IPL could produce, Ravindra Jadeja returned to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) after 17 long years to haunt the very franchise he helped build into a dynasty. On a night where Sanju Samson’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) debut turned into a nightmare, Jadeja’s clinical 2/18 was the final nail in the coffin for the "Yellow Army."

Dressed in the pink of Rajasthan, the veteran all-rounder looked like he had never left, setting a new IPL record for the longest gap between appearances for the same franchise while dismantling CSK’s middle order.

How Jadeja Outsmarted Shivam Dube

While Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger provided the initial shock, it was Jadeja who suffocated the life out of the CSK chase. His primary victim was the dangerous Shivam Dube, a player he knows intimately from their time together in the Chennai nets.

"I’ve known Shivam Dube for a long time, I’ve bowled to him in the nets, so I understand how he approaches spinners," Jadeja said in a mid-innings chat. "I was prepared for that and tried to bowl outside off because I knew he would look to play big shots against me."

The strategy worked to perfection. Jadeja gave Dube a fiery send-off that immediately went viral, signaling that his loyalties have firmly shifted back to Jaipur.

The ‘Sticky’ Wicket

Exploiting a surface that offered significant turn, Jadeja also accounted for the impact substitute Sarfaraz Khan, ensuring CSK never found momentum.

The Spell: 4 Overs | 18 Runs | 2 Wickets

The Pitch: "I felt the wicket was a bit sticky and the ball was turning, so I really enjoyed bowling," Jadeja remarked. "My job was just to hit the right areas and let the pitch do the rest."

His performance ensured that CSK was bundled out for a meager 127, leaving the five-time champions facing an embarrassing opening defeat in the new era.

The Remark: ‘Pink Looks Good on Me’

When asked about his return to the Royals' dugout after nearly two decades, Jadeja couldn't resist a witty jab at his former team. Referring to the iconic Rajasthan jersey, he quipped, “I think pink looks good on me, I guess.”

Despite the low target, the veteran warned that the chase wouldn't be a walkover for RR’s young batting unit. “You can’t take anything for granted in cricket; no matter the target, you have to work hard and give your 100 percent,” he added.

RR vs CSK: Jadeja's Spin

Longest gap (17 years) between appearances for the same IPL franchise.

Key Scalps: Shivam Dube and Sarfaraz Khan.

The Target: RR need 128 runs to secure a massive win in Guwahati.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Ravindra Jadeja's record for Rajasthan Royals (RR) against Chennai Super Kings (CSK)?

Ravindra Jadeja returned to Rajasthan Royals after 17 years and took 2 wickets for 18 runs against CSK. His performance was crucial in RR's victory.

How did Ravindra Jadeja outsmart Shivam Dube?

Jadeja knew Dube's approach to spinners from net sessions. He bowled outside off, anticipating Dube's aggressive shots, and dismissed him.

What did Ravindra Jadeja say about the pitch?

Jadeja described the wicket as 'a bit sticky' and turning. He felt he just needed to bowl in the right areas for the pitch to assist him.

What did Jadeja remark about wearing the RR jersey?

When asked about his return to the Royals after nearly two decades, Jadeja humorously commented, 'I think pink looks good on me, I guess.'

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Mar 2026 11:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shivam Dube Ravindra Jadeja RR Vs CSK IPL 2026 RR Vs CSK Live RR Vs CSK Highlights
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