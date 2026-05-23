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HomeSportsIPLWATCH: SRH Owner Stunned! Kavya Maran’s Viral Reaction To Krunal Pandya’s Bowling Action

WATCH: SRH Owner Stunned! Kavya Maran’s Viral Reaction To Krunal Pandya’s Bowling Action

IPL 2026: Kavya Maran’s puzzled reaction to Krunal Pandya’s unusual bowling action during RCB vs SRH went viral as Hyderabad crushed Bengaluru by 55 runs.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 23 May 2026 03:19 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Krunal Pandya's unique bowling action sparked viewer reactions.
  • SRH owner Kavya Maran appeared confused by Pandya's bowling.
  • Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen led SRH's strong batting.

Kavya Maran Krunal Pandya Action: Krunal Pandya grabbed attention with his bowling action in the last two IPL seasons. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) experienced all-rounder mixes up his pace cleverly throughout the innings and even experiments with side-arm deliveries and surprise bouncers, leaving several batsmen uncomfortable at the crease. However, it was the reaction from SRH owner Kavya Maran that quickly became one of the biggest talking points online. Check it out:

A video recorded from the stands shows Maran appearing visibly confused while watching Krunal’s bowl. 

Kavya Maran’s Reaction Goes Viral

The moment unfolded during RCB’s bowling innings as Krunal attempted to unsettle Hyderabad’s aggressive batting lineup.

Her animated reaction led many fans on social media to speculate that she was questioning whether Pandya's style of bowling. She was gesturing towards the field, immitating the action, while speaking to a person nearby.

Krunal has increasingly become known for experimenting with angles and variations rather than relying purely on spin. His tactical changes have helped him remain effective in T20 cricket despite evolving batting conditions heavily favouring aggressive strokeplay.

Also Check: Instagram Post By Travis Head Adds Twist To Virat Kohli Handshake Controversy

SRH Dominate RCB

Although Krunal generated buzz with his unusual bowling methods, the night ultimately belonged to SRH’s explosive batting unit. Ishan Kishan produced a brilliant innings of 79 runs from just 46 deliveries, anchoring SRH’s innings with controlled aggression from start to finish.

Meanwhile, Heinrich Klaasen delivered another destructive cameo, smashing 51 off only 24 balls to completely shift momentum in Hyderabad’s favour during the death overs.

SRH eventually piled up a massive total of 255 runs, putting enormous pressure on Bengaluru’s batting lineup. Despite flashes of resistance from RCB batsmen, the visitors managed only 200 runs in reply, handing Hyderabad a commanding victory.

Interestingly, the defeat made little difference to Bengaluru’s campaign, as they still managed to secure a top-two finish and ended the IPL league stage at the summit of the points table heading into the Playoffs.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Krunal Pandya known for in his bowling action?

Krunal Pandya has gained attention for mixing up his pace, experimenting with side-arm deliveries, and surprise bouncers, leaving batsmen uncomfortable.

What was Kavya Maran's reaction to Krunal Pandya's bowling?

Kavya Maran appeared visibly confused and questioned Krunal Pandya's bowling action, with her reaction going viral online.

How did SRH perform in the match against RCB?

SRH dominated RCB, scoring a massive 255 runs thanks to brilliant innings from Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen, ultimately winning by 55 runs.

Despite the loss, what was RCB's standing after the league stage?

Even with the defeat, RCB secured a top-two finish and ended the IPL league stage at the summit of the points table.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 23 May 2026 03:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Krunal Pandya SRH RCB IPL Kavya Maran
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