IPL 2026 Playoffs Explained: Difference Between Qualifier 1, Eliminator And Qualifier 2

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Four teams qualified for playoffs after 70 league matches.

Qualifier 1 sends winner directly to IPL final.

Eliminator is a knockout; loser is out.

Qualifier 2 decides second finalist from two teams.

IPL 2026: The league stage has officially concluded, and the tournament has now entered its most crucial phase, the playoffs. After 70 league matches, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals secured the four playoff spots.

However, many fans still remain confused about how the IPL playoff format works and what exactly separates Qualifier 1, Eliminator and Qualifier 2 from each other. Here is a complete breakdown of the IPL playoff structure and how teams reach the final.

What Happens In Qualifier 1 And Eliminator?

Qualifier 1 is played between the top two teams on the IPL points table after the league stage. This season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans finished with 18 points each, but RCB claimed the top spot because of a superior net run rate.

The winner of Qualifier 1 directly advances to the IPL 2026 final. The losing side, however, still gets another opportunity to fight for the title through Qualifier 2. This advantage is given to the teams that finish in the top two positions during the league stage.

Qualifier 1 will be played on May 26 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

The Eliminator, meanwhile, is a knockout clash between the teams finishing third and fourth in the standings. In IPL 2026, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will face each other in this high pressure encounter on May 27 at the Maharaja Yadavendra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh.

Unlike Qualifier 1, the Eliminator offers no second chance. The losing team is immediately knocked out of the tournament, while the winning side moves into Qualifier 2.

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How Does Qualifier 2 Decide The Finalists?

Qualifier 2 acts as the final step before the title clash. It will also be played at the Maharaja Yadavendra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on May 29.

The match features the loser of Qualifier 1 against the winner of the Eliminator. The victorious side from this contest secures the second spot in the IPL final.

That means the team winning Qualifier 1 gets a direct route to the final, while the team reaching the final through Qualifier 2 has to survive an additional knockout match.

The IPL final for the 2026 season is scheduled for May 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Why Are These Matches Called IPL Playoffs?

In IPL terminology, Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2 and the Final together are known as the playoffs. These matches determine the two finalists and eventually the champion of the season.

An important rule this season is that only the final has a reserve day. If rain causes the cancellation of any playoff match before the final, the team that finished higher on the points table will automatically advance to the next stage.

This makes league stage consistency even more valuable, as finishing higher in the standings can become a major advantage during rain affected playoff matches.

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