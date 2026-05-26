Harmanpreet Kaur Honoured At Padma Shri Ceremony; Rohit Sharma Absent

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Harmanpreet Kaur received Padma Shri; Rohit Sharma's absence noted.

Rohit Sharma to receive his Padma Shri award later.

Award ceremonies are conducted in multiple phases.

Harmanpreet's award recognizes her World Cup-winning captaincy.

Indian cricket stars Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur were both announced as Padma Shri awardees earlier this year, but only Harmanpreet was seen receiving the honour during the Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday, May 25.

The absence of Rohit immediately sparked curiosity among fans on social media, with many wondering whether the former India captain had skipped the ceremony or if there had been a delay in his recognition.

However, there is no controversy surrounding the matter. Rohit has not been denied the honour and is still expected to receive the prestigious civilian award at a later ceremony.

Rohit Sharma Yet To Receive Honour In Separate Ceremony

The Government of India generally organises the Padma Awards in multiple phases, with recipients invited in different batches for separate ceremonies at Rashtrapati Bhavan. While Harmanpreet attended the first investiture event in person, Rohit is likely to be honoured during another ceremony scheduled later this year.

Reports suggest that the Mumbai Indians batter was simply not part of the first list of attendees invited for Monday’s event. His absence had nothing to do with the award itself, as he remains one of the officially announced Padma Shri recipients for 2026.

Rohit had earlier expressed his gratitude after being named for the prestigious honour. The veteran opener continues to be one of India’s most successful white ball cricketers and recently added another major achievement to his career by helping India secure the ICC Champions Trophy title in 2025.

Fans are now expected to see Rohit receive the medal during a future investiture ceremony, although the official schedule has not yet been announced publicly.

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Harmanpreet Kaur Recognised After Historic World Cup Triumph

Harmanpreet’s Padma Shri recognition comes after a memorable period for Indian women’s cricket. Under her captaincy, India lifted their maiden ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup trophy in 2025 after defeating South Africa in the final played in Navi Mumbai.

The triumph marked a historic moment, as Harmanpreet became the first captain of the Indian women’s side to win the ODI World Cup. She also joined MS Dhoni as only the second Indian skipper to win a World Cup on home soil.

Her contribution to Indian cricket and the rapid rise of the women’s game played a major role in her receiving one of the country’s highest civilian honours. The ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan was attended by several distinguished personalities, with President Droupadi Murmu presenting the awards.

Recently, veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was also conferred with the Padma Shri, continuing the trend of Indian cricketers being recognised for their contributions to the sport.

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