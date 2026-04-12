MI vs RCB Rivalry: Complete Head-To-Head Record Before IPL 2026 Showdown

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MI historically leads RCB with 20 wins in 34 IPL meetings.

MI seeks a win after losing two of three IPL 2026 matches.

RCB aims to capitalize on recent success with two wins in three games.

MI vs RCB IPL 2026: The clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has long been one of the most anticipated fixtures in the Indian Premier League, particularly due to the pitching of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli on opposite ends. Featuring some of the biggest names in world cricket over the years, this rivalry has consistently delivered high-intensity contests and memorable moments. As the two teams prepare to face off in IPL 2026, a closer look at their head-to-head record reveals a clear historical trend.

Mumbai Indians Hold The Upper Hand

When it comes to the overall head-to-head record, MI have maintained a noticeable advantage over RCB. Out of 34 meetings between the two sides, Mumbai have emerged victorious in 19 matches, while Bengaluru have managed to win 15.

This edge reflects Mumbai’s consistency and ability to perform under pressure, particularly in crucial encounters. Heading into their upcoming fixture, MI have lost two of their three IPL 2026 matches, while RCB have two wins from their own three games.

Matches between these two teams are rarely low-key affairs. With explosive batters and match-winning bowlers on both sides, MI vs RCB games often turn into high-scoring thrillers.

Over the years, fans have witnessed dramatic chases, last-over finishes, and standout individual performances that have added to the legacy of this contest.

The presence of star players has only intensified the rivalry, making every encounter a spectacle. Both teams have built reputations for aggressive cricket, ensuring there is never a dull moment when they meet.

MI vs RCB IPL 2026 Match Timings

Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru today, April 12, from 7:30 PM onwards at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Captains Hardik Pandya and Rajat Patidar shall be out in the middle for the coin toss at around 7:00 PM.

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