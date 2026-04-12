Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLMI vs RCB Rivalry: Complete Head-To-Head Record Before IPL 2026 Showdown

MI vs RCB Rivalry: Complete Head-To-Head Record Before IPL 2026 Showdown

Mumbai Indians gear up to take on defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru at home. Check out their head-to-head record ahead of the IPL 2026 clash.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 12 Apr 2026 12:13 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • MI historically leads RCB with 20 wins in 34 IPL meetings.
  • MI seeks a win after losing two of three IPL 2026 matches.
  • RCB aims to capitalize on recent success with two wins in three games.

MI vs RCB IPL 2026: The clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has long been one of the most anticipated fixtures in the Indian Premier League, particularly due to the pitching of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli on opposite ends. Featuring some of the biggest names in world cricket over the years, this rivalry has consistently delivered high-intensity contests and memorable moments. As the two teams prepare to face off in IPL 2026, a closer look at their head-to-head record reveals a clear historical trend.

Mumbai Indians Hold The Upper Hand

When it comes to the overall head-to-head record, MI have maintained a noticeable advantage over RCB. Out of 34 meetings between the two sides, Mumbai have emerged victorious in 19 matches, while Bengaluru have managed to win 15.

This edge reflects Mumbai’s consistency and ability to perform under pressure, particularly in crucial encounters. Heading into their upcoming fixture, MI have lost two of their three IPL 2026 matches, while RCB have two wins from their own three games.

Matches between these two teams are rarely low-key affairs. With explosive batters and match-winning bowlers on both sides, MI vs RCB games often turn into high-scoring thrillers.

Over the years, fans have witnessed dramatic chases, last-over finishes, and standout individual performances that have added to the legacy of this contest.

The presence of star players has only intensified the rivalry, making every encounter a spectacle. Both teams have built reputations for aggressive cricket, ensuring there is never a dull moment when they meet.

MI vs RCB IPL 2026 Match Timings

Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru today, April 12, from 7:30 PM onwards at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Captains Hardik Pandya and Rajat Patidar shall be out in the middle for the coin toss at around 7:00 PM. 

Check Out: ‘Don’t Have That X-Factor’: Gaikwad Admits CSK’s Flaws Despite Win Over DC

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the head-to-head record between MI and RCB?

Mumbai Indians (MI) have a historical advantage, winning 20 out of 34 matches against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

When and where is the MI vs RCB IPL 2026 match?

The match is scheduled for April 12, starting at 7:30 PM at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What is the current IPL 2026 form of MI and RCB?

Ahead of this match, MI have lost two of their three IPL 2026 games, while RCB have won two of their three matches.

What time is the coin toss for the MI vs RCB match?

The coin toss for the match between MI and RCB will take place around 7:00 PM.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 12 Apr 2026 12:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
MI Vs RCB RCB MI IPL
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
MI vs RCB Rivalry: Complete Head-To-Head Record Before IPL 2026 Showdown
MI vs RCB Rivalry: Complete Head-To-Head Record Before IPL 2026 Showdown
IPL
Ruturaj Gaikwad Suffers Losses Worth Lakhs After CSK's First Win
Ruturaj Gaikwad Suffers Losses Worth Lakhs After CSK's First Win
IPL
RR In Trouble? Manager Spotted Using Phone In Dugout During IPL 2026 Match
RR In Trouble? Manager Spotted Using Phone In Dugout During IPL 2026 Match
IPL
Nitish Rana Faces Double Blow After Heated Umpire Clash In CSK vs DC
Nitish Rana Faces Double Blow After Heated Umpire Clash In CSK vs DC
Advertisement

Videos

War Update: US-Iran Islamabad Talks Collapse After 21 Hours of Negotiations
Middle East conflict: Islamabad Talks Collapse, JD Vance Returns to DC Without a Deal
Global crisis: Pakistan Urges Ceasefire Extension After Failed US–Iran Talks
Middle East conflict: Nuclear Dispute and Hidden Uranium Stockpile Key Reasons Behind US-Iran Talks Failure
Breaking News: Pakistan Defends Mediator Role Despite Failure of US-Iran Talks
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | War, Welfare, And Ballot: How A Distant Conflict Is Rewriting India’s Electoral Playbook
Opinion
Embed widget