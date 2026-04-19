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HomeSportsIPLWATCH: Kavya Maran Silences CSK Crowd With 'Finger On Lips' Gesture

WATCH: Kavya Maran Silences CSK Crowd With 'Finger On Lips' Gesture

Kavya Maran, often dubbed the “IPL crush” for her animated reactions, was seen at her most energetic SRH vs CSK match.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 19 Apr 2026 12:04 PM (IST)

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium witnessed an intense clash on April 18, 2026, as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pulled off a thrilling 10-run win against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). While the players excelled on the field, it was SRH co-owner Kavya Maran whose viral celebration captured the raw emotion of the win.

Silencing "Whistle Podu" Army

Kavya Maran, often dubbed the "IPL Crush" for her animated reactions, was seen at her most spirited during SRH vs CSK match. As Eshan Malinga and Nitish Kumar Reddy choked the CSK chase in the final overs, Maran’s joy was uncontained.

The highlight of the night came during the final over: as Hyderabad crowd roared and the massive contingent of CSK fans fell quiet, Maran was spotted making a "silence" gesture toward the stands - a playful but firm response to the deafening "Whistle Podu" chants that had dominated the stadium earlier in the evening.

WATCH VIDEO

Match Highlights: SRH vs CSK (Match 27)

The Target: SRH posted a competitive 194/9, thanks to a blistering 59 off 22 balls from Abhishek Sharma and a steadying 59 from Heinrich Klaasen.

The Chase: CSK looked set for a win, needing 84 runs from the final 10 overs with wickets in hand. However, Eshan Malinga’s 3/29 and Nitish Kumar Reddy’s crucial breakthroughs turned the tide.

The Result: CSK finished at 184/8, suffering their fourth defeat of the season despite a fighting cameo from Ayush Mhatre (who was later ruled out with a hamstring injury).

Turnaround for "Orange Army"

For Maran, this victory was more than just points on the board. Following recent PR challenges and a rocky start to the season, her exuberant celebration - jumping in the dugout and waving to the fans - signaled a major shift in momentum. SRH has now climbed to the 4th spot in IPL 2026 Points Table, firmly back in playoff race.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 19 Apr 2026 12:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
CSK Vs SRH IPL Kavya Maran IPL 2026
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