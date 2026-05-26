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HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026: How Virat Kohli’s Powerplay Performance Could Decide RCB’s Fate

IPL 2026: How Virat Kohli’s Powerplay Performance Could Decide RCB’s Fate

Virat Kohli’s impact on RCB this season goes beyond just runs. There is one interesting pattern in his game that could quietly play a big role in Bengaluru’s IPL journey.

By : ABP Live Sports | Edited By: Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 26 May 2026 05:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Virat Kohli anchors Royal Challengers Bengaluru during the power play.
  • RCB wins consistently when Kohli survives the initial six overs.
  • Kohli's improved powerplay aggression boosts team stability and momentum.

Virat Kohli IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been one of the strongest teams in this season of the Indian Premier League. From batting to bowling, the team has shown brilliant teamwork, with almost every player stepping up when needed. Whether it is Devdutt Padikkal, Suyash Sharma, or Krunal Pandya, every player has delivered in this season of IPL. But one player RCB still relies on with immense confidence is the legendary Virat Kohli. His performance this season has once again been remarkable.

He has given the team solid starts, and while RCB are no longer completely dependent on him, his presence, energy, and ability still make a huge difference to the team and its performances.

Kohli's RCB Powerplay Factor

One of the most crucial aspects of Virat Kohli’s game this season has been how he performs during the power play. The first six overs often help build a strong base for the team and put them in a solid position to take on the opposition.

It may have gone unnoticed, but the way Virat performs in the first six overs of the match actually has an interesting pattern behind it.

One of the biggest trends in RCB’s IPL 2026 campaign has been Virat Kohli staying at the crease after the power play. Whenever Kohli has survived the first six overs and batted beyond the powerplay, RCB have looked more settled and balanced, whether in a chase or while building an innings.

ALSO READ | IPL 2026: Why Devdutt Padikkal Is RCB’s Most Underrated Player This Season

It has happened seven times this season that the star batter has played beyond the power play, and in all those matches, RCB have gone on to win. Meanwhile, the team has struggled in matches where Kohli lost his wicket in the power play.

Therefore, Kohli acts as an anchor in the first six overs, absorbs pressure against the new ball, and then accelerates once the field restrictions are over. His ability to rotate strike early and punish loose deliveries allows aggressive batters around him to play with more freedom.

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Virat Kohli’s IPL 2026

This season has been yet another power-packed one for Virat Kohli. He has played 13 innings so far and scored 542 runs at an average of 54.20 and a strike rate of 164.74. Not only that, he already has one century and three half-centuries to his name this season.

One of the biggest talking points this year has been Kohli’s intent in the power play. Earlier, he was often criticised for starting slowly, but in IPL 2026, he has shown a far more attacking approach in the first six overs and has significantly improved his scoring pace.

His improvement has brought more stability to the batting order, helped RCB in chases, added momentum at crucial stages, and shown the experience he carries while facing pace bowlers.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How has Virat Kohli performed for Royal Challengers Bengaluru this IPL season?

Virat Kohli has had a remarkable season, scoring 542 runs in 13 innings with an average of 54.20 and a strike rate of 164.74. He has achieved one century and three half-centuries.

What is the significance of Virat Kohli batting beyond the power play for RCB?

When Virat Kohli survives the first six overs and bats beyond the power play, RCB has a higher chance of winning. In all seven instances this season, RCB has won when he has batted past the power play.

How has Virat Kohli's approach in the power play changed this season?

This season, Virat Kohli has shown a more attacking approach in the power play, improving his scoring pace significantly compared to earlier seasons where he was sometimes criticized for starting slowly.

What role does Virat Kohli play for RCB in the initial overs?

Kohli acts as an anchor during the power play, absorbing pressure from the new ball. He rotates the strike early and punishes loose deliveries, allowing aggressive batters around him to play more freely.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 26 May 2026 05:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli RCB IPL 2026 ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU
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