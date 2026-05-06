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HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Expected To Return For RCB Clash Despite Missing MI’s Raipur Trip

IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Expected To Return For RCB Clash Despite Missing MI’s Raipur Trip

Hardik Pandya was not a part of the first batch of MI players who travelled to Raipur but is expected to be fit for the next IPL 2026 game against RCB slated on Sunday.

By : PTI | Updated at : 06 May 2026 08:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Hardik Pandya missed last game, expected for RCB clash.
  • Team travelling to Raipur in batches due to logistics.
  • Pandya's fitness uncertain for crucial must-win encounter.

Mumbai: Skipper Hardik Pandya on Wednesday was not a part of a large first batch of Mumbai Indians players and support staff who travelled to Raipur but is expected to be fit for the next Indian Premier League game against RCB slated on Sunday.

With a five-day gap between their last game on May 4 against Lucknow Super Giants and their next game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 10, the Mumbai Indians players and staff will make their way to Raipur in separate batches.

Pandya missed MI’s last game on Monday against LSG due to a back spasm.

However, his niggle is said to be a minor one and a team source said he was advised rest for the game against LSG. However he will be leading the team in their must-win encounter against the Rajat Patidar led side.

There are logistical reasons as well with only a few flight options being there between Mumbai and Raipur. The batch which travelled on Wednesday will not be training in Raipur on Thursday.

With seven defeats and three victories, Mumbai Indians are languishing at the ninth spot in the points table and need to win each of their remaining matches to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

It also remains to be seen how Pandya, who has missed two games due to health-related issues in this edition of IPL, pulls up for the must-win clash against defending champions RCB at Raipur’s Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium.

While Suryakumar Yadav had stepped in to lead in Pandya's absence, opener Ryan Rickelton said after the game against LSG that he did not have much information on the matter.

"I don't know when he's expected to be back. I only found out this afternoon that he had back spasms. I'm unaware of the extent of it or how bad it is or what he's feeling. But I'm sure he'll be back with the group as we head to Raipur this week," Rickelton said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Hardik Pandya playing in the next Mumbai Indians game?

Hardik Pandya is expected to be fit for the next game against RCB on Sunday. He missed the last game due to a minor back spasm but will be leading the team.

Why did Hardik Pandya miss the last Mumbai Indians game?

Hardik Pandya missed the game against LSG due to a back spasm. He was advised rest for that match as it was a minor niggle.

How is Mumbai Indians performing in the current IPL season?

Mumbai Indians are currently in ninth place with seven defeats and three victories. They need to win all remaining matches to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Who captained Mumbai Indians in Hardik Pandya's absence?

Suryakumar Yadav stepped in to lead the team when Hardik Pandya was absent due to health-related issues.

Published at : 06 May 2026 08:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
RCB MI IPL Hardik Pandya
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