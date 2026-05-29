Sai Sudharsan was dismissed hit wicket. His bat slipped from his grip and hit the stumps, dislodging the bails.
WATCH: Sai Sudharsan Out Hit Wicket Twice! Gill Sinks To Knees After Crazy Mullanpur Wicket
GT vs RR highlights: Unbelievable! GT opener Sai Sudharsan gets out hit wicket for the second consecutive playoff match during the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 clash against Rajasthan Royals.
- Sai Sudharsan dismissed hit wicket for second consecutive playoff.
- Bat slipped hitting stumps after Sudharsan hit boundary.
- Rare dismissal repeats previous playoff match incident.
- Gujarat Titans nears IPL final despite freak dismissal.
GT vs RR Highlights: Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan left the global cricket community completely stunned after being dismissed hit wicket for the second consecutive playoff match during the crucial IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 encounter against Rajasthan Royals tonight. The incredibly rare technical mishap mirrors his tragic dismissal against Royal Challengers Bengaluru earlier in the week, triggering immense disbelief across the Mullanpur stands.
Shocking Mishap Even After Hitting A Boundary
The astonishing incident occurred unexpectedly during the thirteenth over of the second innings. Facing slow bowler Brijesh Sharma, the elegant left-handed batsman sliced a low full toss outside off-stump cleanly behind square.
Although the ball raced away to the boundary fence, the bat slipped completely out of his grip. The willow fell directly onto the stumps, dislodging the bails to end his brilliant knock.
Skipper Shubman Gill sank to his knees in utter disbelief at the non-striker's end. Commentator Ravi Shastri memorably questioned the security of his grip on air, asking where the glue was.
WATCH VIDEO
Blud the only way to get this beast consistent Sai Sudharshan is him getting hit wicket on his own.😭🙏🏻— U' (@toxifyxe) May 29, 2026
3 fckin Hit Wickets in last 2 years.😭 pic.twitter.com/HNmngZXWev
A Sequence of Playoff Dismissals
The technical heartbreak marks an unprecedented sequence of events for the young opener. Sudharsan departed after scoring a fluent fifty-eight runs off thirty-two deliveries, including eight boundaries and a single six.
The freak dismissal closely mirrors his previous departure against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where the bat similarly slipped out when opening the face. This recurring grip issue has now broken a dangerous partnership.
While the breakthrough gives Rajasthan Royals a faint glimmer of hope, the intervention comes very late. Gujarat Titans now require less than fifty additional runs to secure their final berth.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
How was Sai Sudharsan dismissed in the GT vs RR match?
Has Sai Sudharsan been dismissed hit wicket before in playoffs?
Yes, this is the second consecutive playoff match where Sai Sudharsan has been dismissed hit wicket. He had a similar dismissal against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
What was Sai Sudharsan's contribution before his dismissal?
Sai Sudharsan scored a fluent fifty-eight runs off thirty-two deliveries, including eight boundaries and a six, before his unusual dismissal.
What was the reaction to Sudharsan's dismissal?
Skipper Shubman Gill was in disbelief, sinking to his knees. Commentators also questioned the security of his grip on the bat.