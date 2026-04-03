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HomeSportsCricketIPL 2026 Playoffs & Final: Complete Schedule With Dates And Venues

IPL 2026 Playoffs & Final: Complete Schedule With Dates And Venues

BCCI has thrilled fans by selecting M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru as the venue for IPL 2026 Final.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 03 Apr 2026 11:25 PM (IST)

IPL 2026 Playoffs Schedule: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially outlined the roadmap for the TATA IPL 2026, confirming that the tournament will reach its grand crescendo on May 31, 2026. As the league enters its second phase, fans are gearing up for a high-octane finish to the 19th edition of the world's premier T20 league.

IPL 2026 Playoff Structure, Dates

The specific match-ups depend on the final standings of the 10 competing franchises, but the window for the knockout stage has been set. Following the conclusion of league stage on May 24, 2026, IPL 2026 playoffs will follow the traditional four-game format:

Qualifier 1: 26 May 2026 - Bengaluru (tentative) - 1st place vs 2nd place

Eliminator: 27 May 2026 - Ahmedabad / Raipur (tentative) - 3rd place vs 4th place

Qualifier 2: 29 May 2026 - Ahmedabad / Raipur (tentative) - Loser of Q1 vs Winner of Eliminator

Final: 31 May 2026 - Bengaluru (tentative) - Winner of Q1 vs Winner of Q2

The venues for Qualifier 1, the Eliminator, and Qualifier 2 are typically rotated among the top-performing cities. While official confirmation for the preliminary playoff venues is pending a final security review, reports suggest that Ahmedabad (Narendra Modi Stadium) and Chennai (M.A. Chidambaram Stadium) are the frontrunners to host these high-stakes encounters.

In a move that delights local supporters, BCCI has designated M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru as the host for the IPL 2026 Final.

As the home ground of the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the venue is expected to provide an electric atmosphere for the title clash.

IPL 2026 so far...

IPL 2026 has delivered high-octane drama from the opening ball. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru set the pace early with a dominant win, while Sunrisers Hyderabad recently made headlines by dismantling KKR with a massive 65-run win at Eden Gardens.

Nitish Kumar Reddy and Arshdeep Singh have emerged as early standout performers. With the race for the top four heating up and young talents like Angkrish Raghuvanshi showing grit, IPL 2026 season is shaping up to be one of the most competitive yet.

Also on ABP Live | IPL Teams With Most 200+ Scores: New Leader Emerges Amid CSK vs PBKS Clash

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will the IPL 2026 tournament conclude?

The TATA IPL 2026 tournament will conclude with the Grand Final on May 31, 2026. This marks the end of the 19th edition of the T20 league.

What is the schedule for the IPL 2026 playoffs?

The IPL 2026 playoffs include Qualifier 1 on May 26, the Eliminator on May 27, Qualifier 2 on May 29, and the Grand Final on May 31.

Which stadium will host the IPL 2026 Final?

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has been designated as the host for the IPL 2026 Final. It is the home ground of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Where will Qualifier 1, Eliminator, and Qualifier 2 of IPL 2026 be held?

The venues for Qualifier 1, the Eliminator, and Qualifier 2 are typically rotated. Ahmedabad and Chennai are reportedly the frontrunners to host these matches.

Published at : 03 Apr 2026 11:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL IPL 2026 IPL 2026 Schedule IPL 2026 Playoffs IPL 2026 Playoffs Schedule IPL 2026 Final Date
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