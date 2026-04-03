Iran Crisis Hits Flyers Hard: Airfares Surge Up To 35% Across Routes

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The ongoing war-like situation between Iran and Israel–US is now directly impacting the pockets of Indian air travellers.

Disruptions in crude oil supply have pushed up Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices. Airlines have also imposed fuel surcharges, resulting in a sharp rise in ticket prices.

Fares across most major domestic routes have increased by around 30–35% in recent days.

Fuel Costs Behind Fare Surge

ATF prices for domestic airlines have risen by 8.5% recently. Since fuel accounts for 35–45% of an airline’s total operating cost, any increase directly translates into higher ticket prices.

Delhi Routes See Steep Hikes

Flight bookings for April 16 reflect the surge clearly. The cheapest non-stop ticket from Delhi to Goa now starts at Rs 8,384. On IndiGo, fares range between Rs 9,038 and Rs 11,098. Just weeks ago, the same route cost between Rs 4,500 and Rs 6,000.





For next-day bookings, fares can go up to Rs 15,000.

Delhi - Bengaluru fares have risen further, reaching Rs 12,596 for April 16, with next-day bookings priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 17,000.

Jaipur Routes Also Affected

From Jaipur to Bengaluru, fares have risen by up to 30%, ranging from Rs 11,568 to Rs 24,129. Jaipur - Ahmedabad tickets are priced between Rs 7,036 and Rs 12,443, about 15% higher than last year. Jaipur - Mumbai fares range from Rs 6,305 to Rs 13,481, roughly 10% higher.





Jaipur–Goa tickets are priced at Rs 13,128, with demand so high that an upper limit is difficult to determine.

Ranchi And Nagpur Passengers Hit

Ranchi - Delhi fares, which were typically Rs 8,000 - Rs 10,000, have now increased to Rs 12,000 - Rs 15,000.





Tickets to Mumbai are priced at Rs 14,000 - Rs 16,000, Kolkata at Rs 8,000 - Rs 10,000, and Hyderabad between Rs 10,000 and Rs 13,000.

From Nagpur, Delhi fares jumped from Rs 10,228 to Rs 13,495 in a single day. A few weeks ago, the same tickets were available for Rs 5,500 - Rs 6,000.

Chandigarh And Chennai See Sharp Spikes

Chandigarh - Bengaluru fares, which were Rs 12,000 until March 31, have now reached Rs 16,000.

Chennai - Hyderabad tickets, usually priced at Rs 6,000, were sold for up to Rs 19,000 over the weekend. Kochi fares have tripled from Rs 4,000 to Rs 18,000.

Airlines Impose Fuel Surcharge

Airlines began imposing fuel surcharges in March.

IndiGo introduced a surcharge on March 14 for both domestic and international routes, ranging from Rs 425 to Rs 2,300 per seat. Air India and Air India Express implemented a Rs 399 surcharge on domestic tickets from March 12. Akasa Air followed on March 15.

From April 2, IndiGo revised its surcharge structure, adding Rs 275 to Rs 950 on domestic routes based on distance. Air India and Akasa Air have implemented similar charges.

For example:

Delhi–Lucknow: Rs 275 extra

Mumbai–Kolkata: Rs 600 extra

Bengaluru–Hyderabad: Rs 800 extra

Chennai routes: Rs 950 extra

International Travel Even Costlier

There is little relief for international flyers. Fuel surcharges range from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 on Gulf and Middle East routes, and up to Rs 10,000 for Europe and UK flights.

No Immediate Relief In Sight

Airfares are unlikely to fall until the Iran crisis eases and crude oil supply stabilises.

The government has provided partial relief to domestic airlines to prevent the full ATF burden from being passed on to passengers. However, no such cushion exists for international routes.

For now, booking tickets early remains the best option for travellers.