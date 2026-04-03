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HomeNewsWorldTrump Says US Could Reopen Strait Of Hormuz Amid Escalating Conflict

Trump Says US Could Reopen Strait Of Hormuz Amid Escalating Conflict

The remarks come nearly five weeks into a widening conflict involving US and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets, followed by retaliatory measures from Tehran.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 03 Apr 2026 09:43 PM (IST)
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US President Donald Trump said Washington could reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz “with a little more time,” even as the conflict with Iran continues to intensify and disrupt global energy markets.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump suggested the US could take control of the key maritime route and its oil flows, highlighting mounting pressure on his administration to respond to Iran’s actions.

"With a little more time, we can easily OPEN THE HORMUZ STRAIT, TAKE THE OIL,& MAKE A FORTUNE," Trump said.

Conflict Enters Fifth Week

The remarks come nearly five weeks into a widening conflict involving US and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets, followed by retaliatory measures from Tehran.

Iran has effectively shut down the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow but critical corridor through which nearly a fifth of the world’s oil supply passes, in response to joint US-Israeli aerial operations launched since February 28.

Global Markets On Edge

The disruption has pushed oil prices higher and raised concerns among economies dependent on energy imports.

According to Reuters, Trump has not outlined a clear diplomatic roadmap to de-escalate the crisis or reopen the waterway.

Instead, he has reiterated warnings that the US could target Iran’s energy infrastructure if the strait remains blocked. In a recent address, he also hinted at possible strikes on civilian power facilities, prompting strong reactions from Tehran.

Conflict Spreads Beyond Iran

The hostilities have expanded beyond Iran, with US and Israeli forces striking multiple locations, including military installations and missile infrastructure in Iran and Lebanon.

Although Iranian missile launches have slowed in recent days, attacks on Israeli territory and US-linked assets in the Gulf region have continued.

Uncertainty Over Next Steps

Washington has indicated that further military action remains an option, even as Trump has suggested the US could eventually disengage from the conflict. However, no timeline has been provided.

Tehran, meanwhile, has said it is prepared for a prolonged confrontation and has described the closure of the Strait of Hormuz as a strategic response to US and Israeli pressure.

A Critical Global Chokepoint

The Strait of Hormuz has long been a geopolitical flashpoint due to its central role in global oil transportation. Any disruption to shipping through the passage has immediate and far-reaching consequences for energy markets, trade flows and economic stability.

No Breakthrough In Sight

As the crisis enters its fifth week, there are few indications of a resolution. Diplomatic efforts remain limited, while military escalation continues on all sides.

With global markets reacting sharply to developments, the situation around the Strait of Hormuz remains a key focus in the broader Middle East conflict.

Related Video

Breaking Update: US-Iran Talks Collapse; Middle East Conflict Escalates, Civilian Targets Hit

Frequently Asked Questions

How can the US reopen the Strait of Hormuz?

President Trump stated that the US could reopen the Strait of Hormuz with a little more time, suggesting the US could take control of the maritime route and its oil flows.

Why has the Strait of Hormuz been effectively shut down?

Iran has effectively shut down the Strait of Hormuz in response to joint US-Israeli aerial operations launched since February 28th.

What has been the impact of the Strait of Hormuz disruption on global markets?

The disruption has pushed oil prices higher and raised concerns among economies dependent on energy imports.

What is Iran's stance on the Strait of Hormuz closure?

Tehran has described the closure of the Strait of Hormuz as a strategic response to US and Israeli pressure and is prepared for a prolonged confrontation.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Apr 2026 09:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Strait Of Hormuz Donald Trump. US Could Reopen Strait Of Hormuz
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