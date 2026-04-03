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HomeNews5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts North India, Tremors Felt Across Region

5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts North India, Tremors Felt Across Region

The tremors were also experienced in several parts of the Jammu region, prompting people to step out of their homes as a precaution.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 03 Apr 2026 10:35 PM (IST)
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Strong earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR on Friday night (April 3), with the ground shaking across several northern states.

Tremors were reported in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Chandigarh, Rajasthan and parts of Himachal Pradesh. In Jammu and Kashmir, the shaking lasted for approximately 10 to 15 seconds, prompting residents to rush out of their homes.

Epicentre In Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush Region

The earthquake, measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale, originated in the Hindu Kush mountains of Afghanistan.

According to reports, the epicentre was located at 71.01 degrees east longitude and 36.52 degrees north latitude, at a depth of 175 kilometres.

Impact Across Four Countries

The tremors were felt across four countries, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Tajikistan, highlighting the wide impact of the seismic activity.

In India, areas including Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district also experienced shaking, causing brief panic among residents.

No Immediate Damage Reported

There have been no reports of casualties or damage so far. Authorities are monitoring the situation.

Earlier Tremors Recorded In Tibet

Earlier in the day, a separate earthquake measuring 3.2 in magnitude was recorded in Tibet at 8:12 p.m.

What Causes Earthquakes

An earthquake is a sudden shaking of the Earth’s surface, primarily linked to the movement of tectonic plates.

The Earth’s outer layer, or lithosphere, is divided into several large plates that move slowly over time. When these plates get stuck due to friction, stress builds up. Once the stress exceeds the strength of the rocks, they break or slip suddenly, releasing energy in the form of seismic waves that cause the ground to shake.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where were the earthquake tremors felt?

Strong earthquake tremors were felt in Srinagar and across the Kashmir Valley, as well as in several parts of the Jammu region.

What was the magnitude and location of the earthquake?

The earthquake measured 5.9 on the Richter scale and struck the Hindu Kush region.

Were there any reports of damage or casualties?

At the time of the report, there were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage. Authorities are monitoring the situation.

Was the earthquake felt outside of India?

Yes, strong tremors were also reported in northern parts of Afghanistan, including Kabul.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Apr 2026 10:06 PM (IST)
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Jammu Kashmir Breaking News Afghanistan ABP Live
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