Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026 Points Table Update: PBKS Surge After Stunning 210 Chase vs CSK

IPL 2026 Points Table Update: PBKS Surge After Stunning 210 Chase vs CSK

PBKS’ 210-run chase shakes up the IPL 2026 points table, lifting them up while CSK slip to the bottom after a tough home defeat in the early stages of the tournament.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 03 Apr 2026 11:47 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

IPL 2026 Updated Points Table: Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) stunning run-chase against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has altered the landscape of the IPL 2026 points table. Chasing down a daunting 210 at Chennai's fortress, Punjab not only secured a vital win but also injected fresh energy into their campaign, signaling their intent early in the season. They are now at the top of the points table, with CSK hitting rock bottom, a position they are not too familiar with given their previous record.

IPL 2026 Points Table

Here's a look at the Indian Premier League 2026 standings:

PBKS - Matches: 2 Wins: 2 Losses: 0 Points: 4 NRR: +0.637

RR - Matches: 1 Wins: 1 Losses: 0 Points: 2 NRR: +4.171

RCB - Matches: 1 Wins: 1 Losses: 0 Points: 2 NRR: +2.907

DC - Matches: 1 Wins: 1 Losses: 0 Points: 2 NRR: +1.397

MI - Matches: 1 Wins: 1 Losses: 0 Points: 2 NRR: +0.687

SRH - Matches: 2 Wins: 1 Losses: 1 Points: 2 NRR: +0.469

GT - Matches: 1 Wins: 0 Losses: 1 Points: 0 NRR: -0.509

LSG - Matches: 1 Wins: 0 Losses: 1 Points: 0 NRR: -1.397

KKR - Matches: 2 Wins: 0 Losses: 2 Points: 0 NRR: -1.964

CSK - Matches: 2 Wins: 0 Losses: 2 Points: 0 NRR: -2.562

The victory pushes PBKS to the top of the standings, giving them a valuable boost in what is shaping up to be a tightly contested tournament.

A successful chase of this magnitude does more than just add points, it builds confidence and establishes momentum. PBKS now look like a side capable of handling high-pressure situations, which could prove crucial as the season progresses.

CSK Suffer Setback At Home

For CSK, the loss comes as a significant blow. Despite putting up a formidable total, their inability to defend it has impacted both their position and Net Run Rate.

Finding themselves at the bottom of the table, CSK will need to regroup quickly and address concerns, especially in their bowling unit, to bounce back in upcoming fixtures.

Early Leaders Set The Pace

Elsewhere, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Delhi Capitals have made strong starts, and occupying the top-half of the table. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders are still searching for consistency and will be eager to turn things around soon.

With plenty of matches still to come, the standings remain fluid. However, PBKS’ emphatic chase could prove to be a defining moment in their season.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Which team is currently at the top of the IPL 2026 points table?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are currently at the top of the IPL 2026 points table after their win against CSK.

What is Chennai Super Kings' current position in the IPL 2026 points table?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are at the bottom of the IPL 2026 points table after their loss to PBKS.

Which teams have made strong starts to the IPL 2026 season?

Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Delhi Capitals have made strong starts and are in the top half of the table.

What was the target score Punjab Kings chased against Chennai Super Kings?

Punjab Kings successfully chased a target of 210 runs against Chennai Super Kings.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 03 Apr 2026 11:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
CSK PBKS IPL Points Table IPL 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
IPL 2026 Points Table Update: PBKS Surge After Stunning 210 Chase vs CSK
IPL 2026 Points Table Update: PBKS Surge After Stunning 210 Chase vs CSK
IPL
CSK vs PBKS Highlights: Iyer's Punjab Chase Down 210, Stun Chennai At Chepauk In IPL 2026
CSK vs PBKS Highlights: Iyer's Punjab Chase Down 210, Stun Chennai At Chepauk In IPL 2026
IPL
IPL 2026 Playoffs & Final: Complete Schedule With Dates And Venues
IPL 2026 Playoffs & Final: Complete Schedule With Dates And Venues
IPL
IPL Teams With Most 200+ Scores: New Leader Emerges Amid CSK vs PBKS Clash
IPL Teams With Most 200+ Scores: New Leader Emerges Amid CSK vs PBKS Clash
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking Update: US-Iran Talks Collapse; Middle East Conflict Escalates, Civilian Targets Hit
Breaking Update: Iran Strikes Iraq and Israel with Drones & Missiles, Escalating Middle East Conflict
Breaking Update: Iran Claims Multiple US F-35 Strikes Amid Rising Middle East Missile Tensions
War Alert: Iran Claims Two U.S. F-35 Fighter Jets Shot Down Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict
Middle East conflict: Iran, Oman Launch Joint Protocol for Strait of Hormuz Amid Rising Middle East Tensions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
The Boardrooms Of Influence: Scrutinising International Crisis Group And India’s Strategic Past
Opinion
Embed widget