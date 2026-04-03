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HomeSportsIPLCSK vs PBKS Highlights: Iyer's Punjab Chase Down 210, Stun Chennai At Chepauk In IPL 2026

CSK vs PBKS Highlights: Iyer's Punjab Chase Down 210, Stun Chennai At Chepauk In IPL 2026

PBKS chase down 210 to beat CSK by 5 wickets at Chepauk in IPL 2026. Ayush Mhatre shines, but Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab dominate in a high-scoring thriller.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 03 Apr 2026 11:26 PM (IST)
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CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026: Punjab Kings have defeated Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets. CSK had put on an impressive batting display, posting a formidable 209 after being sent in by PBKS at Chepauk. With this, they became the franchise with most 200+ scores in the Indian Premier League (IPL). When it came to PBKS' chase, a solid start, and a calculated middle-order approach saw them through to the finish line without much trouble at a venue that has been Chennai's fortress for much of the tournament's history.

CSK Recover After Early Blow

Despite an early setback with Sanju Samson falling cheaply for 7, and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad managing just 28, the innings was revived in style by young talent Ayush Mhatre.

The 20-year-old, who has just led India to an U-19 World Cup triumph, rose to the occasion with a brilliant 73 off 43 deliveries, showcasing maturity and flair. His knock, laced with six fours and five sixes, anchored the innings and set the platform for a late surge. Having failed in the previous outing, Mhatre’s response was both timely and emphatic.

The real acceleration came in the closing stages. Sarfaraz Khan injected momentum with a quickfire 32 off just 12 balls, finding boundaries at will.

After his dismissal, Shivam Dube took charge, remaining unbeaten on 45 from 28 balls. His calculated aggression ensured Chennai finished strongly, adding a remarkable 79 runs in the final six overs.

There was also a debut moment for Prashant Veer, who chipped in with 6 runs. Overall, it was a collective effort powered by youthful energy and late-order firepower that pushed CSK past the 200-run mark.

PBKS Cruise To 210

Chasing a 200+ score always carries some form of psychological pressure, but PBKS' inning today hasn't been short of a masterclass in how to do that successfully.

Their openers, Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh, set the team off to a great start, enjoying a 61-run partnership. When they were dismissed, Cooper Connolly, hero from Punjab's last match, chipped in with 36 off 22, building stability.

Shreyas Iyer, the captain, scored a quickfire 29-ball half-century before departing, which furthered their cause. 

Nehal Wahera did lose his wicket cheaply, scoring just 10, but by that time the job was all but done. Marcus Stoinis and Shashank Singh finished the chase with relative ease, earning PBKS 2 more points in IPL 2026.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the match between CSK and PBKS?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by wickets in their IPL 2026 match.

What was CSK's total score against PBKS?

CSK posted a formidable score of 209 runs against PBKS after being sent in to bat.

Who was the standout performer for CSK with the bat?

Young talent Ayush Mhatre was the standout performer for CSK, scoring a brilliant 73 off 43 deliveries.

How did PBKS approach their chase of 209?

PBKS had a solid start from their openers and a calculated middle-order approach, cruising to the finish line.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Apr 2026 11:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
CSK PBKS IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE
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