IPL Teams With Most 200+ Scores: New Leader Emerges Amid CSK vs PBKS Clash

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CSK vs PBKS Breaks IPL Record: In the fast-paced world of T20 cricket, breaching the 200-run mark has long been seen as a statement of dominance. It reflects fearless batting, calculated aggression, and the ability to maintain relentless scoring across 20 overs. In the Indian Premier League (IPL), where pressure is immense and margins are slim, crossing 200 often puts the chasing side under immediate stress. While modern teams have shown they can hunt down big totals, a 200-plus score still forces opponents to take risks early, shifting momentum decisively. It’s not just a number, it’s a psychological edge that can define the outcome of a match.

With that said, let's take a look at the top 5 IPL teams that have crossed the 200-run mark the most so far.

Top 5 IPL Teams With Most 200+ Scores

5) Kolkata Knight Riders

Three-time IPL winners, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are the top fifth team with most 200+ scores. They, one of the original 8 league franchises, have reached the mark in 30 matches.

Out of these matches, they have won 18 and lost 12 times.

4) Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians (MI) are the joint-most successful IPL franchise with 5 titles to their name, all earned under the leadership of Rohit Sharma.

They have crossed 200 runs in 32 matches in tournament history, with an impressive win-loss record of 24-7 thus far (with one game tied).

3) Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have come within touching distance of their maiden IPL title on two occasions. While they are yet to grab hold of the trophy, they are pretty high on this run-scoring list.

PBKS (previously Kings XI Punjab) have recorded 200+ scores in 32 matches as well, winning 21 of these, and losing 10.

2) Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), defending champions in IPL 2026, have 35 200+ scores to their name. This has been courtesy of the start-studded batting lineup the franchise has boasted over the years.

As for the win-loss record, RCB have won 24 of these matches, and lost 9, with one game tied.

1) Chennai Super Kings

With a 209-run total against PBKS in their IPL 2026 encounter, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) now lead the list of most 200+ scores in the tournament.

They have crossed the mark on 36 occasions, with 25 wins and 10 losses to their name, and one game currently in progress as of this writing.