Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsUP To Recruit 81,000 Police Personnel, CM Yogi Orders Push On Tech Policing

UP To Recruit 81,000 Police Personnel, CM Yogi Orders Push On Tech Policing

He directed the Police Recruitment and Promotion Board to ensure that all direct recruitments are conducted transparently and in accordance with prescribed reservation provisions.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 03 Apr 2026 11:41 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that more than 81,000 police positions will be filled this year across multiple categories, including sub-inspectors, constables in civilian police, radio assistant operators, computer operators in Grade A, and sub-inspectors (confidential).

He directed the Police Recruitment and Promotion Board to ensure that all direct recruitments are conducted transparently and in accordance with prescribed reservation provisions.

Focus On Response Time And policing strategy

The Chief Minister reviewed the police department’s action plan and associated units at his residence late Thursday evening. He directed the establishment of strategic locations for Police Response Vehicles (PRVs) and ensuring their continuous movement.

He also called for improvements in technology, data-based patrolling and field coordination to further reduce the current average response time of about six minutes.

Administrative Directions And Fire Services Review

CM Yogi ordered the transfer of police personnel posted at key locations, including Jan Bhavan, the Chief Minister’s residence, and the police headquarters. He also emphasised strengthening fire and emergency services.

Officials said that during 2025–26, around 42,000 fire incidents were controlled. Responding to more than 10,000 emergencies helped save property worth approximately ₹800 crore.

The Chief Minister directed that at least one hydraulic fire tender be made mandatory in all districts and stressed achieving the target of “one tehsil, one fire tender”.

Updates From Police And Allied Departments

During the review of the Police Radio Department, officials reported that digitisation has been completed in 63 districts.

Civil Defence Department officials said units have been established in all districts, with 7,500 volunteers recruited.

Government Railway Police stated that 2,325 children were reunited with their families under “Operation Smile”.

Cybercrime Cases And Helpline Surge

Officials from the Cyber Crime Headquarters said that ₹425.7 crore linked to cybercrime was secured in the last financial year.

A total of 2,40,015 cybercrime complaints were registered, with action taken in 7,287 cases. Calls to the Cyber Helpline 1930 increased from an average of 1,709 per day to around 7,467 per day.

Vigilance And Prison Reforms

During a review of the Vigilance Establishment, officials reported that 414 cases were pending investigation as of April 1. The target is to resolve 340 of these by 2025.

The Chief Minister also directed the Prison Administration and Correctional Services Department to ensure video conferencing facilities for secure court appearances.

Related Video

Breaking Update: US-Iran Talks Collapse; Middle East Conflict Escalates, Civilian Targets Hit

Frequently Asked Questions

How many police positions will be filled this year?

More than 81,000 police positions will be filled this year across various categories like sub-inspectors and constables.

What is being done to improve police response time?

The police department is focusing on strategic PRV locations, continuous movement, technology upgrades, and data-based patrolling to reduce the average response time.

What progress has been made in fire services?

Around 42,000 fire incidents were controlled in 2025-26, saving property worth ₹800 crore. The goal is 'one tehsil, one fire tender'.

What is the status of cybercrime in the region?

₹425.7 crore linked to cybercrime was secured last year. Over 2.4 lakh complaints were registered, and calls to the Cyber Helpline 1930 have significantly increased.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 03 Apr 2026 11:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jobs CM Yogi Police Recruitment Government Jobs CM Yogi UP To Recruit 81000 Police Personnel Tech Policing Push
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
UP To Recruit 81,000 Police Personnel, CM Yogi Orders Push On Tech Policing
UP To Recruit 81,000 Police Personnel, CM Yogi Orders Push On Tech Policing
World
War At 1,500 Days: Renewed Strikes Rock Ukraine’s Kharkiv
War At 1,500 Days: Renewed Strikes Rock Ukraine’s Kharkiv
News
5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts North India, Tremors Felt Across Region
5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts North India, Tremors Felt Across Region
News
No Property, Limited Assets: Raghav Chadha’s Net Worth Revealed
No Property, Limited Assets: Raghav Chadha’s Net Worth Revealed
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking Update: US-Iran Talks Collapse; Middle East Conflict Escalates, Civilian Targets Hit
Breaking Update: Iran Strikes Iraq and Israel with Drones & Missiles, Escalating Middle East Conflict
Breaking Update: Iran Claims Multiple US F-35 Strikes Amid Rising Middle East Missile Tensions
War Alert: Iran Claims Two U.S. F-35 Fighter Jets Shot Down Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict
Middle East conflict: Iran, Oman Launch Joint Protocol for Strait of Hormuz Amid Rising Middle East Tensions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
The Boardrooms Of Influence: Scrutinising International Crisis Group And India’s Strategic Past
Opinion
Embed widget