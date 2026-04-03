More than 81,000 police positions will be filled this year across various categories like sub-inspectors and constables.
Explorer
UP To Recruit 81,000 Police Personnel, CM Yogi Orders Push On Tech Policing
He directed the Police Recruitment and Promotion Board to ensure that all direct recruitments are conducted transparently and in accordance with prescribed reservation provisions.
Related Video
Breaking Update: US-Iran Talks Collapse; Middle East Conflict Escalates, Civilian Targets Hit
Frequently Asked Questions
How many police positions will be filled this year?
What is being done to improve police response time?
The police department is focusing on strategic PRV locations, continuous movement, technology upgrades, and data-based patrolling to reduce the average response time.
What progress has been made in fire services?
Around 42,000 fire incidents were controlled in 2025-26, saving property worth ₹800 crore. The goal is 'one tehsil, one fire tender'.
What is the status of cybercrime in the region?
₹425.7 crore linked to cybercrime was secured last year. Over 2.4 lakh complaints were registered, and calls to the Cyber Helpline 1930 have significantly increased.
Advertisement
Top Headlines
News
UP To Recruit 81,000 Police Personnel, CM Yogi Orders Push On Tech Policing
World
War At 1,500 Days: Renewed Strikes Rock Ukraine’s Kharkiv
News
5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts North India, Tremors Felt Across Region
News
No Property, Limited Assets: Raghav Chadha’s Net Worth Revealed
Advertisement
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Opinion