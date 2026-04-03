UP To Recruit 81,000 Police Personnel, CM Yogi Orders Push On Tech Policing

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that more than 81,000 police positions will be filled this year across multiple categories, including sub-inspectors, constables in civilian police, radio assistant operators, computer operators in Grade A, and sub-inspectors (confidential).

He directed the Police Recruitment and Promotion Board to ensure that all direct recruitments are conducted transparently and in accordance with prescribed reservation provisions.

Focus On Response Time And policing strategy

The Chief Minister reviewed the police department’s action plan and associated units at his residence late Thursday evening. He directed the establishment of strategic locations for Police Response Vehicles (PRVs) and ensuring their continuous movement.

He also called for improvements in technology, data-based patrolling and field coordination to further reduce the current average response time of about six minutes.

Administrative Directions And Fire Services Review

CM Yogi ordered the transfer of police personnel posted at key locations, including Jan Bhavan, the Chief Minister’s residence, and the police headquarters. He also emphasised strengthening fire and emergency services.

Officials said that during 2025–26, around 42,000 fire incidents were controlled. Responding to more than 10,000 emergencies helped save property worth approximately ₹800 crore.

The Chief Minister directed that at least one hydraulic fire tender be made mandatory in all districts and stressed achieving the target of “one tehsil, one fire tender”.

Updates From Police And Allied Departments

During the review of the Police Radio Department, officials reported that digitisation has been completed in 63 districts.

Civil Defence Department officials said units have been established in all districts, with 7,500 volunteers recruited.

Government Railway Police stated that 2,325 children were reunited with their families under “Operation Smile”.

Cybercrime Cases And Helpline Surge

Officials from the Cyber Crime Headquarters said that ₹425.7 crore linked to cybercrime was secured in the last financial year.

A total of 2,40,015 cybercrime complaints were registered, with action taken in 7,287 cases. Calls to the Cyber Helpline 1930 increased from an average of 1,709 per day to around 7,467 per day.

Vigilance And Prison Reforms

During a review of the Vigilance Establishment, officials reported that 414 cases were pending investigation as of April 1. The target is to resolve 340 of these by 2025.

The Chief Minister also directed the Prison Administration and Correctional Services Department to ensure video conferencing facilities for secure court appearances.