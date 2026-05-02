IPL 2026 CSK vs MI: Toss Result & Complete Playing XIs

CSK vs MI IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians find themselves under immense pressure ahead of their second meeting with Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026. The two sides have already faced off once this season, with CSK dominating that encounter. As they prepare to clash again, Hardik Pandya’s men are in a must-win situation, with their campaign hanging in the balance. In short, the MA Chidambaram Stadium will be host to what could be a close-fought, exciting contest between two fierce rivals.

CSK vs MI: Who Won The Toss?

Coin toss for the CSK vs MI IPL 2026 match has been conducted, with Hardik Pandya, Mumbai's captain, winning and electing to bat first.

Here's a look at all the players who will be in action:

Chennai Super Kings - Sanju Samson (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Prashant Veer, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary

Mumbai Indians - Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Robin Minz, Trent Boult, Krish Bhagat, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar

CSK vs MI: Major Stakes In Play

Despite boasting a strong squad on paper, MI have struggled to find consistency. With just two wins from eight matches, they are languishing near the bottom of the standings. Another defeat could push them to the edge of elimination, leaving very little room for recovery.

A loss to CSK would not officially end their campaign, but it would leave them staring at an almost insurmountable climb back into contention.

If they fall short in this clash, Mumbai would need to win all five of their remaining fixtures to reach 14 points. While that total has occasionally been enough to secure a Playoff berth, it does not guarantee qualification and often depends heavily on other factors.

Also Read: KL Rahul Leaves Kohli, Rohit Behind With Historic IPL Batting Feat

NRR & Other Results Add To MI’s Woes

One of the biggest concerns for MI is their Net Run Rate, which currently stands at a poor -0.784 ahead of this clash. This means that even if they manage to win their remaining matches, those victories would need to come by significant margins to improve their standing.

In addition, Mumbai’s fate would not be entirely in their own hands. With several teams already crossing the 10-point mark and still having multiple matches left, the race for the Playoffs is becoming increasingly competitive.