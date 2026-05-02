KL Rahul Leaves Kohli, Rohit Behind With Historic IPL Batting Feat

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom KL Rahul leads IPL 2026 with 433 runs, averaging 54.12.

Rahul becomes first Indian opener to hit 200 IPL sixes.

He surpasses Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in six-hitting opener records.

KL Rahul Scripts IPL History: Delhi Capitals’ in-form opener KL Rahul is enjoying an impressive run in IPL 2026, delivering consistent performances at the top of the order. The right-hander has been a pillar of strength for his side, amassing 433 runs in nine matches so far. With an impressive average of 54.12 and a blistering strike rate of 185.84, Rahul has emerged as one of the standout performers of the season. His latest contribution came in a high-scoring clash against Rajasthan Royals, where he played a decisive knock of 75 off 40 balls. The innings, laced with six boundaries and five towering sixes, proved crucial in guiding his team to victory.

It propelled him to the top of the Orange Cap list, but more importantly, the effort helped Rahul achieve a significant personal milestone, placing him ahead of some of India’s biggest names in IPL history.

Rahul Sets New IPL Benchmark

With his recent exploits, KL Rahul has now become the first Indian opener to cross the 200-sixes mark in IPL history. He currently has 201 sixes to his name while opening the batting, a feat no other Indian has managed so far in the tournament.

In doing so, Rahul has overtaken both Virat Kohli (who opens for RCB) and Rohit Sharma (who opens for MI) in this elite category. Kohli sits behind him with 192 sixes, while Rohit has struck 148. Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan occupies the fourth spot on the list with 143 sixes.

This achievement further underlines Rahul’s impact as a modern-day T20 opener, combining consistency with aggressive stroke play at the top.

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Climbing All-Time IPL Charts

On the global list of most sixes as an opener in the IPL, KL Rahul has also made significant progress. West Indies legend Chris Gayle continues to dominate the chart with a staggering 326 sixes. Meanwhile, Australia’s David Warner occupies a spot ahead of Rahul with 210 sixes.

With 201 sixes already, Rahul is closing in rapidly and could soon surpass Warner if he maintains his current form through the remainder of the season.

Beyond this milestone, Rahul’s overall numbers this year highlight his dominance. In nine innings, he has registered one century and three half-centuries, while smashing 24 sixes and 42 fours.

One of his most remarkable performances this season remains his unbeaten 152 off 67 balls against Punjab Kings. That innings, featuring nine sixes and 16 fours, stands as the highest individual score by an Indian in IPL history and ranks as the third-highest overall in the tournament.