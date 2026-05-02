CSK vs MI IPL 2026: MS Dhoni & Rohit Sharma Playing Today? Latest Update

MS Dhoni Rohit Sharma IPL Return Update: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI), historically two IPL powerhouses, have been struggling in this edition of the tournament. While the former has still bounced back to an extent, the latter is on the brink of elimination. They two rivals go head to head for the second time this season tonight, May 2, with the previous fixture going in Chennai's favour by a significant margin. Both franchises have also been without their star players, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma.

While Dhoni hasn't featured for CSK in a single game in IPL 2026, out due to a calf strain, Rohit Sharma has missed MI's last few matches due a hamstring injury.

Will MS Dhoni & Rohit Sharma Play CSK vs MI?

Playing XIs for the CSK vs MI IPL 2026 clash have been revealed, and unfortunately, neither MS Dhoni nor Rohit Sharma will be participating in this fixture.

While both sides have made a few changes in their respective combinations, injuries are still keeping the two stars, who have 11 IPL titles between them, out of action.

CSK & MI's IPL 2026 Thus Far

Mumbai Indians made a rare statement at the start of IPL 2026, securing their first opening-game win since 2012. Chasing down a target in excess of 200 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), they looked set for a strong campaign.

That early promise, however, quickly faded. A string of defeats followed, halting their momentum and pushing them down the table. It took several matches before MI managed to register their second victory, which came against Gujarat Titans (GT).

While that result offered a glimmer of hope, it failed to spark a sustained turnaround. The struggles continued, highlighted by a disappointing loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) where they were unable to defend a daunting total of 243.

In contrast, Chennai Super Kings endured a difficult start of their own, losing their first three matches of the season. Their breakthrough came against Delhi Capitals (DC), finally getting points on the board.

Since then, their campaign has fluctuated, with mixed results keeping them in contention but not entirely comfortable.

Also Check: Will MI Be Eliminated If CSK Wins? Mumbai's IPL 2026 Playoff Scenario Explained