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HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Pakistan All-Rounder Caught Without Seatbelt, Stopped By Traffic Police In Viral Video

WATCH: Pakistan All-Rounder Caught Without Seatbelt, Stopped By Traffic Police In Viral Video

A viral video featuring Pakistan cricketer Irfan Khan and a traffic officer is making rounds on social media after the cricketer was caught without his seatbelt on.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 10 May 2026 10:06 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Cricketer Irfan Khan stopped by traffic police for seat belt violation.
  • Officer recognized Irfan, leading to a humorous, friendly interaction.
  • Conversation touched upon Irfan's PSL franchise, Hyderabad Kingsmen.

Pakistan Cricketer Traffic Police Row: Pakistan all-rounder Irfan Khan has gone viral on social media after a video surfaced showing him stopped by traffic police for allegedly violating road safety rules. What initially appeared to be a routine traffic check soon turned into a humorous interaction once the officer recognised the cricketer sitting inside the vehicle. The clip, which has been widely circulated online, shows Irfan seated in the front passenger seat when a traffic officer approaches the car and points out that he is not wearing a seat belt. Check it out:

Traffic Officer Pulls Up Irfan Khan Over Seat Belt

In the viral footage, the traffic policeman can be seen speaking to Irfan Khan and reminding him about traffic regulations. The officer also jokingly asks whether the player should be fined for not wearing a seat belt.

The situation, however, remained friendly throughout, especially after the officer realised that the passenger was a Pakistan cricketer. As the conversation continued, the policeman also asked Irfan about the performance of his Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, Hyderabad Kingsmen, during the recently concluded season.

The moment has since generated significant traction online, with fans sharing clips and memes across various social media platforms.

Hyderabad Kingsmen’s Remarkable PSL 2026 Journey

Despite finishing runners-up, Hyderabad Kingsmen enjoyed one of the most memorable campaigns of the PSL 2026 season.

The franchise had endured a disastrous start, losing each of their opening four league matches and appearing headed for an early exit. However, the side scripted an impressive turnaround during the second half of the tournament.

Hyderabad eventually qualified for the playoffs and stunned former champions Multan Sultans and Islamabad United in knockout matches before falling short in the final.

Irfan Khan also continued building his reputation during the season as one of Pakistan cricket’s promising white-ball players. The batting all-rounder has already represented Pakistan in nine One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 14 T20 Internationals so far in his career.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Pakistan cricketer Irfan Khan stopped by traffic police?

Irfan Khan was stopped by traffic police for not wearing a seat belt while he was in the front passenger seat of the car.

What happened after the traffic police recognized Irfan Khan?

The interaction turned into a humorous and friendly conversation. The officer also asked about his Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise's performance.

How did Irfan Khan's team, Hyderabad Kingsmen, perform in PSL 2026?

Despite a disastrous start, the Hyderabad Kingsmen made an impressive comeback and finished as runners-up in the PSL 2026 season.

What is Irfan Khan's experience playing for Pakistan?

Irfan Khan is a promising white-ball player who has represented Pakistan in nine One-Day Internationals and 14 T20 Internationals.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 May 2026 10:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
Irfan Khan PSL Pakistan Cricket Hyderabad Kingsmen
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