Who Is Macneil Noronha? CSK's Latest IPL 2026 Signing During Playoffs Push

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chennai Super Kings signed McNeil Naronha as injured Ghosh's replacement.

Naronha impressed with 1037 runs and a triple century.

He also excelled in T20s with batting and bowling skills.

Macneil Noronha CSK: Chennai Super Kings have made a bold move at a crucial stage of IPL 2026 by adding young all rounder McNeil Hadley Naronha to their squad as a replacement for injured player Ramakrishna Ghosh. The 24 year old domestic sensation has earned his maiden IPL call-up after producing a series of eye catching performances across formats. With CSK still firmly in the race for the playoffs and three league-stage matches remaining, the franchise has backed Naronha to add firepower and depth to the squad.

Chennai’s upcoming fixtures against Lucknow Super Giants, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans could now present the youngster with an opportunity to make his IPL debut.

Triple Century That Turned Heads

Naronha grabbed nationwide attention during the CK Naidu Trophy 2024-25 with a phenomenal run scoring spree. The right handed batter scored 1,037 runs in just 14 innings at an outstanding average of 79.77.

His consistency included three centuries and two half centuries, but it was his monstrous triple hundred that truly made headlines. During a memorable knock against Uttarakhand and Tripura, Naronha hammered an astonishing 345 runs, smashing 25 sixes and 23 fours in a brutal display of power hitting.

That innings instantly put him on the radar of IPL scouts and domestic cricket followers across the country.

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All Round Skills Shine Through

Apart from his explosive batting, Naronha has also impressed with the ball. Representing Mangaluru Dragons in the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2025, the all rounder scored 253 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 148.82.

He also proved useful as a bowler, claiming 10 wickets in the tournament while maintaining an economy rate of 7.44, a strong number in the shortest format of the game.

Before securing his CSK contract, the youngster reportedly attended trials for several IPL franchises, including Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings.

CSK eventually decided to invest in the promising all rounder, and fans will now be eager to see whether he can translate his domestic success onto the IPL stage in the coming matches.

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