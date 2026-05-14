Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLWho Is Macneil Noronha? CSK's Latest IPL 2026 Signing During Playoffs Push

Who Is Macneil Noronha? CSK's Latest IPL 2026 Signing During Playoffs Push

IPL 2026 Updates: CSK have signed McNeil Hadley Naronha, the all-rounder who once smashed 345 runs as a replacement for injured Ramakrishna Ghosh.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 14 May 2026 01:42 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Chennai Super Kings signed McNeil Naronha as injured Ghosh's replacement.
  • Naronha impressed with 1037 runs and a triple century.
  • He also excelled in T20s with batting and bowling skills.

Macneil Noronha CSK: Chennai Super Kings have made a bold move at a crucial stage of IPL 2026 by adding young all rounder McNeil Hadley Naronha to their squad as a replacement for injured player Ramakrishna Ghosh. The 24 year old domestic sensation has earned his maiden IPL call-up after producing a series of eye catching performances across formats. With CSK still firmly in the race for the playoffs and three league-stage matches remaining, the franchise has backed Naronha to add firepower and depth to the squad.

Chennai’s upcoming fixtures against Lucknow Super Giants, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans could now present the youngster with an opportunity to make his IPL debut.

Triple Century That Turned Heads

Naronha grabbed nationwide attention during the CK Naidu Trophy 2024-25 with a phenomenal run scoring spree. The right handed batter scored 1,037 runs in just 14 innings at an outstanding average of 79.77.

His consistency included three centuries and two half centuries, but it was his monstrous triple hundred that truly made headlines. During a memorable knock against Uttarakhand and Tripura, Naronha hammered an astonishing 345 runs, smashing 25 sixes and 23 fours in a brutal display of power hitting.

That innings instantly put him on the radar of IPL scouts and domestic cricket followers across the country.

READ MORE | WATCH: Virat Kohli’s Epic Reaction To Manish Pandey’s Impossible IPL Catch

All Round Skills Shine Through

Apart from his explosive batting, Naronha has also impressed with the ball. Representing Mangaluru Dragons in the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2025, the all rounder scored 253 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 148.82.

He also proved useful as a bowler, claiming 10 wickets in the tournament while maintaining an economy rate of 7.44, a strong number in the shortest format of the game.

Before securing his CSK contract, the youngster reportedly attended trials for several IPL franchises, including Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings.

CSK eventually decided to invest in the promising all rounder, and fans will now be eager to see whether he can translate his domestic success onto the IPL stage in the coming matches.

READ MORE | FIFA World Cup 2026: India Match Timings Revealed

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has Chennai Super Kings signed as a replacement player for IPL 2026?

CSK has signed young all-rounder McNeil Hadley Naronha to replace the injured Ramakrishna Ghosh for IPL 2026.

What are McNeil Hadley Naronha's key achievements in domestic cricket?

Naronha scored 1037 runs in the CK Naidu Trophy, including a 345-run innings. He also took 10 wickets in the Maharaja T20 Trophy.

When could McNeil Hadley Naronha potentially make his IPL debut?

Naronha could make his IPL debut in CSK's upcoming matches against Lucknow Super Giants, Sunrisers Hyderabad, or Gujarat Titans.

What are Naronha's strengths as a player?

He is an explosive batter with a high strike rate and also contributes with his bowling, maintaining a good economy rate.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
Read More
Published at : 14 May 2026 01:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 Macneil Noronha Csk Replacement
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
Who Is Macneil Noronha? CSK's Latest IPL 2026 Signing During Playoffs Push
Who Is Macneil Noronha? CSK's Latest IPL 2026 Signing During Playoffs Push
IPL
WATCH: CSK Star Anshul Kamboj Meets Viral Lookalike From Vijay’s Oath Ceremony
WATCH: CSK Star Anshul Kamboj Meets Viral Lookalike From Vijay’s Oath Ceremony
IPL
WATCH: Child Allegedly Forced To Face Senior Bowlers Amid Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Hype
WATCH: Child Allegedly Forced To Face Senior Bowlers Amid Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Hype
IPL
'You Feel A Bit Of Nervousness’: Virat Kohli Opens Up After Consecutive Ducks
'You Feel A Bit Of Nervousness’: Virat Kohli Opens Up After Consecutive Ducks
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: V D Satheesan Named Kerala CM Face After Congress Final Approval, Big Political Shift
Breaking News: Congress Appoints VD Satheesan as Kerala CLP Leader, CM Face Announced
Breaking News: Prateek Yadav Funeral Procession Draws Massive Crowd, Emotional Final Farewell
Breaking News: Congress to Announce Kerala CM Candidate Soon Amid High-Stakes Leadership Race
Breaking News: PM Modi Urges Frugality as Fadnavis Arrives at Assembly on Bike
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | BrahMos Diplomacy: How India’s Supersonic Missile Is Reshaping Asian Geopolitics
Opinion
Embed widget