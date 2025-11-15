Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
CSK Likely To Release Matheesha Pathirana Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction: Report

CSK Likely To Release Matheesha Pathirana Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction: Report

A major shake-up at CSK could be on the cards as reports suggest Sri Lankan fast-bowler Matheesha Pathirana may be released before IPL 2026.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 15 Nov 2025 03:28 PM (IST)
A major IPL twist could be on the cards as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) could be looking to let go of a big fast bowling asset.

According a report by ESPNcricinfo, the 5-time IPL champions could release Matheesha Pathirana from their squad, with the franchise possibly looking to acquire him again during the auctions.

Pathirana has been with CSK since 2022, and mostly been a threat due to his unorthodox, Lasith Malinga-like bowling action. However, his outing in the previous season was not exactly remarkable which might be the reason behind this reported decision.

They finished 10th, bottom of the table, in IPL 2025, winning just four games, so it is only natural for them to think about an overhaul before the 2026 season kicks off.

That said, official confirmation about whether CSK will release Pathirana should arrive in a few hours and today is the deadline for all franchises to announce their retentions for IPL 2026.

Pathirana IPL Stats So Far

Matheesha Pathirana began his journey in the Indian Premier League in 2022 with the Chennai Super Kings.

He played only 2 matches in that season, picking two wickets. His first ever - Shubman Gill, playing against Gujarat Titans.

Pathirana became more of a regular for CSK from the 2023 season, playing 12 matches, and picking 19 wickets with an economy of 8.01.

In 2024, he got 13 wickets in 6 games (economy of 7.68), and while he also got 13 wickets (in 12 matches) last year, an economy of 10.14 meant that he was quite expensive.

CSK Bring In Sanju Samson

While Pathirana's fate remains to be seen, CSK have made a bold move ahead of the IPL 2026 auctions, trading veteran Ravindra Jadeja and English all-rounder Sam Curran to Rajasthan Royals.

In exchange, they received wicket keeper-batsman Sanju Samson, which has all the potential to be a great move considering the future of the franchise.

 

Published at : 15 Nov 2025 03:18 PM (IST)
Matheesha Pathirana IPL Auctions CSK Chennai Super Kings IPL IPL 2026 CSK Released Players Ipl Retentions Csk Pathirana Csk Retentions
