IPL 2026: CSK Could Target RCB Player - IPL Loan Rules Explained

Injury concerns continue to pile up in IPL 2026, and Chennai Super Kings have been hit hard. Opener Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, dealing a major blow after he had already scored 201 runs in six matches. In response, discussions have emerged about CSK potentially bringing in a player from Royal Challengers Bengaluru on loan.

The idea was floated by former cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, who pointed out that the IPL loan window closes after a team’s seventh match. He suggested CSK could consider acquiring wicketkeeper-batter Abhigyan Kundu from RCB before the deadline.

But how does this loan system actually work?

IPL introduced the loan system in 2018, initially only for uncapped players, allowing those with limited opportunities to switch teams mid-season. A year later, the rule was expanded to include capped players as well. Any player taken on loan can represent the new franchise only for that season, after which they return to their original team.

There are strict conditions attached to such moves. All three parties - the original franchise, the borrowing team, and the player - must agree to the transfer. Additionally, the player must not have featured in more than two matches for their original side to be eligible for a loan.

If a move like Kundu joining CSK were to happen, he would remain with Chennai only for the duration of IPL 2026 before returning to Bengaluru for the next season. Notably, he would also be ineligible to play against his parent team during the tournament.

MS Dhoni comeback update

MS Dhoni is likely to miss the high-octane MI vs. CSK clash today, April 23, at the Wankhede Stadium. Despite training intensely in the nets and participating in wicketkeeping drills, the CSK management is reportedly adopting a "safety-first" approach regarding his recovery from a calf strain.

While captain Ruturaj Gaikwad confirmed Dhoni is progressing well, he hinted that the veteran will only return when 100% fit. Current reports suggest a new target debut date of April 26 against the Gujarat Titans at Chepauk. CSK, currently 8th, desperately needs a win to revive their playoff hopes.