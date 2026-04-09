BCCI Cracks Down On IPL 2026 Boundary Chaos With Strict New Rule

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IPL 2026 New Boundary Rule: The BCCI has effectively ended the era of "casual lounging" around the cricket pitch. In a move to tighten discipline and protect commercial interests, the board has issued a strict new mandate for IPL 2026 that confines non-essential players to the dugout. The directive aims to eliminate on-field clutter and ensures that only a select group of athletes has access to the playing area during matches.

Under the new "Power of 16" enforcement, franchises must now strictly adhere to their official matchday lists. While teams usually travel with a squad of 25, only the 16 players named on the team sheet at the toss are permitted to cross the boundary rope.

The 16-Player Limit and Field Access

The most immediate change involves the routine delivery of hydration and tactical advice. Any player not included in the primary 16 is now strictly prohibited from entering the field to carry drinks, bats, or messages.

This task must now be handled exclusively by the designated substitutes from within that 16-man group.

This policy removes the previous flexibility where any available squad member could assist their teammates in the middle.

The board has also introduced a "density limit" for those stationed near the boundary. At any given moment, no more than five players wearing bibs are allowed to be active around the perimeter.

The End of Boundary Loitering

For the remainder of the squad, the rules are even more restrictive. Players outside the matchday 16 are required to remain in the dugout for the entire duration of the game.

They are no longer permitted to move freely between the boundary line and the LED advertising boards.

Team sources have confirmed that these instructions were communicated mid-season, catching several franchises by surprise. The new protocol ensures that the high-value advertising space remains unobstructed and that the broadcast sightlines for global viewers are kept clear.

Eliminating the Grey Areas

While the regulations are based on existing clauses 11.5.2 and 24.1.4 of the Match Playing Conditions, the BCCI has now removed any room for interpretation. Previously, officials were often lenient regarding non-playing staff near the rope, but that leniency has been replaced by a zero-tolerance approach.

Although the board has not released a formal statement explaining the timing of the shift, it is understood that the goal is to professionalise the matchday environment further.

By confining surplus personnel to the dugout, the league hopes to maintain a sharper focus on the action and uphold the aesthetic standards of the tournament.