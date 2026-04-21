Another Setback For CSK! Ayush Mhatre Ruled Out Of IPL 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ayush Mhatre ruled out of IPL 2026 with hamstring injury.

Injury occurred during match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Mhatre's rehabilitation period is estimated six to twelve weeks.

Ayush Mhatre Ruled Out IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) can't seem to catch a break this season as now their young top-order batting star, Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out of the entire tournament. He picked up a left hamstring injury during Chennai's recent clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), a match that they would go on to lose, registering their fourth loss in six games so far. CSK released this statement on social media officially confirming his exit:

"Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2026 due to a left hamstring injury sustained while batting during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18. Ayush's injury will require a rehabilitation period of 6-12 weeks. We wish Ayush a speedy recovery."

Ayush Mhatre's IPL 2026 Journey

Official Announcement



Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2026 due to a left hamstring injury sustained while batting during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18.



Ayush's injury will require a rehabilitation period of 6-12 weeks.



We wish Ayush… pic.twitter.com/7bGrFvqjY9 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 21, 2026

After managing only single-digit scores against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Ayush Mhatre had finally found his rhythm and began delivering impactful performances for CSK.

He responded with a fluent 73 off 43 balls against Punjab Kings (PBKS). This came in a losing cause, but were positive signs indeed.

That inning was followed by a composed 59 off 36 against Delhi Capitals (DC), which helped the team open their account in IPL 2026. Maintaining his momentum, he struck 38 off 17 versus Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and added a quickfire 30 off 13 against SRH, underlining his growing influence in the line-up.

His absence is likely to be a big miss for Chennai as they have some crucial matches lined up in the coming days. Notably, Mhatre isn't the only injury-strikens CSK player this year.

CSK IPL 2026 Injury List

Chennai Super Kings entered IPL 2026 without their star player MS Dhoni, who was sidelined due to calf strain, and still continues recovery.

South African batsman Dewald Brevis was also out a few games initially due to injury, but has made his comeback.

Unfortunately, a few days prior to Ayush Mhatre's injury, a right quadricep injury ruled key fast bowler, Khaleel Ahmed from the remainder of the tournament.

Also Check: Ex-MI Pacer Attends CSK Trials Amid Search For Khaleel Ahmed Replacement: Report