Ex-MI Pacer Attends CSK Trials Amid Search For Khaleel Ahmed Replacement: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Khaleel Ahmed ruled out of season with quadriceps injury.

CSK trials include Akash Madhwal for fast-bowler replacement.

Madhwal previously played for Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals.

CSK Khaleel Ahmed Replacement: Chennai Super Kings (CSK), besides their results-based troubles, were dealt a major blow recently when their ace fast-bowler, Khaleel Ahmed, was ruled out of the entire season due to injury. While no replacement has been announced officially as of this writing, former Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Akash Madhwal, according to Cricbuzz, attended CSK trials, and is among the options to replace the injured fast-bowler. It is worth noting that Madhwal, after having represented Mumbai and then Rajasthan Royals (RR), went unsold even at the base price of Rs 30 lakhs during the IPL 2026 Mini Auction.

Who Is Akash Madhwal

Akash Madhwal is a 32-year old Roorkee-born uncapped Indian right arm medium-fast bowler. He was appointed captain of Uttarakhand for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy ahead of the 2022-23 domestic campaign, underlining his growing stature in the circuit.

Earlier, he served as a net bowler for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) during IPL 2021, and was later picked by MI as replacement for the injured Suryakumar Yadav.

Madhwal finally made his IPL debut in 2023 and impressed with 14 wickets in just eight matches.

However, his form dipped the following season, where he managed only five wickets in as many games. In the previous edition, he turned out for Rajasthan Royals, picking up four wickets across four appearances.

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What Happened To Khaleel Ahmed?

Khaleel Ahmed has been ruled out with a right quadriceps injury. He had been a key figure in CSK’s pace attack.

The team endured three consecutive defeats at the start of the season before bouncing back with consecutive wins, and although he picked up just two wickets in five matches, his performances remained fairly solid, reflected in an economy rate of 8.67 so far.

Chennai played their first match without Khaleel against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) conceding 194 runs in 20 overs, and then went on to lose the match.