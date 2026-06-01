IPL 2026 Final: Complete Prize Money Details And Individual Award Winners List

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Royal Challengers Bengaluru received 20 crore INR for winning the IPL.

Gujarat Titans earned 13 crore INR as the runner-up.

Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad secured 7 and 6.5 crore INR.

Individual awards included 20 lakh INR for Emerging Player.

IPL 2026 Prize Money And Details: Bengaluru claimed the largest single financial share by successfully retaining their domestic title, while a deeply competitive Gujarat Titans side collected a substantial consolation reward for their valiant runner-up finish.

Team Payouts After IPL 2026

The Board of Control for Cricket in India allocated a combined tournament prize purse of 46.5 crore INR for the top four playoff performers this season. The distribution structure strictly ensures major financial returns for franchise management and squads navigating the grueling modern schedule:

Tournament Champions (RCB): Collected a massive championship payout of 20 crore INR.

Tournament Runners-up (GT): Secured a highly significant financial return of 13 crore INR.

Third Place (Rajasthan Royals): Rewarded with 7 crore INR following their competitive exit in Qualifier 2.

Fourth Place (Sunrisers Hyderabad): Granted 6.5 crore INR after their campaign ended during the initial Eliminator stage.

IPL 2026 Individual Honours & Seasonal Accolades

Beyond the primary collective franchise rewards, individual standout performers across the tournament are eligible for separate, dedicated cash injections:

Emerging Player of the Season: Earned an impressive individual payout of 20 lakh INR.

Orange Cap Winner: Awarded 10 lakh INR, secured by Rajasthan Royals opening batsman Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after accumulating 776 tournament runs.

Purple Cap Winner: Awarded 10 lakh INR, claimed by Gujarat Titans fast bowler Kagiso Rabada for leading the seasonal bowling charts with 28 dismissals.

Most Valuable Player (MVP): Received an additional cash bonus of 10 lakh INR.

Financial Split Regulation: Under established tournament guidelines, team prize money rewards are typically divided equally, with 50% distributed directly among the playing squad and the remaining 50% retained by franchise management.