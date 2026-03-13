IPL 2026: 3 Legendary Captains With More Than One Trophy

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3 Legendary Captains With More Than One Trophy: IPL 2026 is going to be one of the most competetive seasons in the history of the league and leadership is often the thin line between a playoff exit and immortality. While many have led, only a select few have mastered the art of winning multiple titles. As we approach the new season, the legacy of three iconic captains stands taller than the rest.

1. MS Dhoni: Chennai Super Kings

When discussing IPL dominance, the conversation begins and ends with MS Dhoni. The "Captain Cool" of Chennai Super Kings has steered the Yellow Army to a record-equaling five titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023).

Even in IPL 2026, where he has transitioned into a more specialized role, his tactical fingerprints remain all over the league. Dhoni holds the record for the most wins as a captain in tournament history, with 136 victories. His ability to transform unheralded players into match-winners is why Chennai Super Kings remains the most consistent franchise in the league's history.

2. Rohit Sharma: Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma redefined the Mumbai Indians' destiny, taking over a struggling side in 2013 and turning them into a juggernaut. Under his leadership, MI captured five trophies within an eight-year span (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020).

Rohit's captaincy style, defined by technical brilliance and backing his primary match-winners like Virat Kohli does for his teammates, made Mumbai the most feared "big match" team. Though he has since moved into a senior statesman role within the squad, his record of five titles as captain remains the gold standard for leadership in T20 cricket.

3. Gautam Gambhir: Kolkata Knight Riders

Gautam Gambhir’s impact on the Kolkata Knight Riders is legendary. Before Gambhir, KKR was a team of superstars that couldn't find a winning formula. The Delhi-born leader changed the culture, leading them to two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014.

Gambhir’s aggressive "team-first" philosophy and his knack for identifying talent, such as Sunil Narine and Abhishek Sharma in later mentoring roles, cemented his status as a multi-trophy winning captain. His legacy at KKR recently came full circle when he returned as a mentor to guide them to their third title in 2024, proving that his winning DNA is permanent.

IPL 2026: The New Era of Leadership

As IPL 2026 gets underway, new captains like Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant are looking to join this elite club. With Royal Challengers Bengaluru entering as defending champions for the first time in 18 years, the pressure on every leader to replicate the multi-trophy success of Dhoni, Rohit, and Gambhir has never been higher.