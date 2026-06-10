Hardik Pandya's IPL Future Under Spotlight As Mumbai Indians Plans Key Talks: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mumbai Indians plans review meeting with captain Hardik Pandya.

Discussion follows team's disappointing ninth-place finish in IPL.

Pandya's long-term franchise future uncertain; no immediate decision.

Hardik Pandya MI Meeting: Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya could soon hold a key discussion with the franchise management following a disappointing IPL 2026 campaign that saw the five-time champions finish ninth in the 10-team standings. According to a report by Cricbuzz, MI intend to review the season in the coming weeks, with a meeting involving Hardik expected to take place at an appropriate time. However, there is also said to be no urgency surrounding the discussions, particularly as the all-rounder is currently focused on his return to international cricket with India's ODI series against Afghanistan.

MI Assessing Another Difficult Season

The franchise is understood to be taking a measured approach after an underwhelming season, choosing not to rush into major decisions immediately after the campaign.

"There is no panic. The franchise will regroup and reflect on the season," the report quoted a source.

IPL 2026 proved to be another challenging year for MI. Despite entering the tournament with high expectations, the side struggled for consistency and ultimately finished near the bottom of the table.

The result has inevitably raised questions about the team's direction and leadership structure. Since returning to the franchise and taking over the captaincy in 2024, Hardik has overseen mixed results.

Mumbai finished last in his first season at the helm, reached the Playoffs the following year, but then slipped to ninth place this season.

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Uncertainty Remains Over Hardik's Long-Term Future

While speculation has emerged regarding Hardik Pandya's future with the franchise, no decision has reportedly been made on whether MI will retain, release or potentially trade the star all-rounder.

The report suggests that several IPL teams would be interested in acquiring the services of the 32-year-old should he become available. He remains one of the league's most accomplished all-rounders and a proven leader despite Mumbai's recent struggles.

The upcoming discussions between Hardik and the MI management could provide greater clarity on the franchise's plans as it would hope to bounce back from one of its most disappointing IPL campaigns in recent memory.