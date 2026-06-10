'Ready If Needed': England Captain Harry Kane's Message To RCB Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Harry Kane played cricket, joked offering services to RCB.

Kane's passion for cricket often sees him following events.

England's World Cup campaign starts June 17 against Croatia.

Harry Kane RCB Message: England captain Harry Kane gave fans a glimpse of his cricketing ability ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026, while also delivering a light-hearted message to England Cricket and IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). As England continue their preparations for football's biggest tournament, the squad took part in a cricket session during a team-bonding activity. Several members of the Three Lions setup traded footballs for cricket bats, with Kane among the most enthusiastic participants.

Kane's Cricket Connection Continues

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Kane (@harrykane)

The Bayern Munich striker shared images from the session on social media, where he jokingly suggested he would be available should either England Cricket or RCB require his services.

“Always ready if needed, @englandcricket & @RCBTweets!” Kane wrote on his social media post.

Kane's interest in cricket is no secret. Over the years, the England skipper has spoken about his appreciation for the sport and has frequently followed major cricketing events.

His latest social media post further highlighted that passion, as he appeared comfortable with a bat in hand while enjoying the team's break from football training. The cricket session offered a change of pace for England's stars as they continue preparations for a demanding World Cup campaign.

Kane has previously engaged with cricket-related content and has shown admiration for some of the game's biggest names. His latest reference to RCB is likely to be warmly received by supporters of the Bengaluru-based franchise.

Also Check: Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham & Co Swap Football With Cricket Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026

England Set For Challenging FIFA WC Start

While the striker may not be swapping football for cricket professionally anytime soon, his post certainly generated plenty of buzz online.

For now, Harry Kane's focus remains firmly on leading England at the FIFA World Cup. The Three Lions are scheduled to begin their campaign on June 17 (June 18, 1:30 AM IST), with the captain hoping to guide his side deep into the tournament after weeks of preparation.

Their first opponent is Crotia, semi-finalists in the 2022, and finalists in the 2018 editions, and are expected to be a tough opponent.