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HomeSportsFootball'Ready If Needed': England Captain Harry Kane's Message To RCB Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026

'Ready If Needed': England Captain Harry Kane's Message To RCB Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026

England captain Harry Kane showcased his cricket skills ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 and jokingly offered his services to England Cricket and IPL champions RCB.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 10 Jun 2026 09:48 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Harry Kane played cricket, joked offering services to RCB.
  • Kane's passion for cricket often sees him following events.
  • England's World Cup campaign starts June 17 against Croatia.

Harry Kane RCB Message: England captain Harry Kane gave fans a glimpse of his cricketing ability ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026, while also delivering a light-hearted message to England Cricket and IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). As England continue their preparations for football's biggest tournament, the squad took part in a cricket session during a team-bonding activity. Several members of the Three Lions setup traded footballs for cricket bats, with Kane among the most enthusiastic participants.

Kane's Cricket Connection Continues

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Harry Kane (@harrykane)

The Bayern Munich striker shared images from the session on social media, where he jokingly suggested he would be available should either England Cricket or RCB require his services.

“Always ready if needed, @englandcricket & @RCBTweets!” Kane wrote on his social media post.

Kane's interest in cricket is no secret. Over the years, the England skipper has spoken about his appreciation for the sport and has frequently followed major cricketing events.

His latest social media post further highlighted that passion, as he appeared comfortable with a bat in hand while enjoying the team's break from football training. The cricket session offered a change of pace for England's stars as they continue preparations for a demanding World Cup campaign.

Kane has previously engaged with cricket-related content and has shown admiration for some of the game's biggest names. His latest reference to RCB is likely to be warmly received by supporters of the Bengaluru-based franchise.

Also Check: Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham & Co Swap Football With Cricket Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026

England Set For Challenging FIFA WC Start

While the striker may not be swapping football for cricket professionally anytime soon, his post certainly generated plenty of buzz online.

For now, Harry Kane's focus remains firmly on leading England at the FIFA World Cup. The Three Lions are scheduled to begin their campaign on June 17 (June 18, 1:30 AM IST), with the captain hoping to guide his side deep into the tournament after weeks of preparation.

Their first opponent is Crotia, semi-finalists in the 2022, and finalists in the 2018 editions, and are expected to be a tough opponent.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What activity did Harry Kane participate in recently?

Harry Kane joined the England football squad in a cricket session. This was part of a team-bonding activity ahead of their FIFA World Cup preparations.

Who did Harry Kane joke about being available for?

He jokingly suggested he would be available for England Cricket or IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He shared this on social media after the cricket session.

What is Harry Kane's connection to cricket?

Harry Kane's interest in cricket is well-known. He has previously spoken about his appreciation for the sport and followed major cricketing events.

When will England begin their FIFA World Cup campaign?

England is scheduled to begin their FIFA World Cup campaign on June 17 (June 18, 1:30 AM IST). Their first opponent will be Croatia.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Jun 2026 09:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli RCB IPL FIFA World Cup Harry Kane
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