Can Cricketers Play In IPL After Drinking Alcohol? Here's What Rules Say

The Indian Premier League is governed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, which enforces a strict Code of Conduct for players and team officials. Over the years, the league has dealt with multiple disciplinary issues, and any violation of rules attracts serious consequences.

With recent discussions around banned substances like e-cigarettes, a key question arises: what happens if a player appears on the field after consuming alcohol or other prohibited substances?

Anti-Doping Rules and Monitoring

Player conduct in Indian cricket is also governed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and monitored in India by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA). These bodies can conduct random, surprise testing on players at any time - during training, matches, or even outside match hours.

Tests may involve urine, blood, or saliva samples depending on the situation. While routine testing is not mandatory before every IPL match, players are required to comply immediately if selected for a random test. BCCI follows these anti-doping guidelines strictly, meaning any involvement with banned substances is treated seriously.

Can a Player Take Field After Alcohol Consumption?

If a player is found to have consumed alcohol before taking the field, it could be treated as a serious breach of discipline. Under Article 2.21 of the BCCI Code of Conduct, such behaviour may be classified as “bringing the game into disrepute.”

Possible Consequences

If proven, the penalties can include:

Deduction of match fees

Demerit points added to the player’s record

Formal warning from the match referee or governing body

In more serious or repeated cases, anti-doping authorities like NADA and WADA could impose longer suspensions ranging from weeks to months, and in extreme situations, even multi-year bans depending on the severity of the violation.

The rules make it clear that professional cricket maintains a zero-tolerance approach toward substance-related violations. With strict monitoring systems in place, players are held to high standards both on and off the field, leaving very little room for misconduct during the Indian Premier League season.