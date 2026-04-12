Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BCCI probes RR manager's alleged phone use in dugout.

Using phones in dugout violates strict player safety rules.

Player seen looking at manager's phone raises concerns.

Manager faces potential fine or match ban.

IPL 2026: BCCI Confirms Probe Into RR Manager Using Phone- The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has launched a formal investigation into a potential breach of security protocols during the IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The controversy centres on the team’s long-standing manager, Romi Bhinder, who was allegedly captured on live television using a mobile phone while seated in the dugout at the Ekana Stadium.

The incident has drawn intense scrutiny as the dugout is strictly classified under the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA), where the use of communication devices is prohibited to maintain the integrity of the game.

The Investigation Begins

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed to Times of India that the board is currently verifying the details of the event. While team managers are permitted to carry phones for logistical purposes in certain areas, their use in the dugout is a direct violation of the 2026 PMOA Code.

"Certain individuals are allowed to carry phones in the dugout and Romi Bhinder, as a manager, can carry it," Saikia stated. "But we need to thoroughly examine where exactly the event happened and whether the phone was used. We will conduct an internal examination before reaching a logical conclusion."

The board intends to review all available broadcast footage and internal security videos before making a final decision on disciplinary action.

The Sooryavanshi Factor

Adding to the gravity of the situation is the presence of young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Footage reportedly shows the teenage batter looking at the screen of the device while Bhinder was using it. This detail has raised concerns about whether the information on the phone was shared with players during the match, which would constitute a more severe breach of anti-corruption guidelines.

As of now, the matter has not been formally presented to the IPL Governing Council, but it remains a high priority for the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU).

Potential Sanctions for the Royals

According to the official PMOA protocol, the rules are transparent: the team manager may use a phone in the dressing room but strictly not in the dugout.

If found guilty, Bhinder could face a significant fine or a match ban.

Uncertainty now looms over whether Bhinder will be allowed to remain in the dugout for Rajasthan’s away fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday.

Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi has already called for "immediate action," questioning the role of security officials if a phone was used so casually in a restricted zone. The BCCI has promised a transparent examination to ensure that the tournament’s strict anti-corruption standards are upheld.