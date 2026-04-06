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HomeSportsIPLArshdeep Singh And Samreen Kaur Net-Worth Comparison: Huge Gap Revealed

Arshdeep Singh And Samreen Kaur Net-Worth Comparison: Huge Gap Revealed

From the cricket field to the music set, see how Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur built their massive wealth in 2026.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 06:07 PM (IST)
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The intersection of professional cricket and the Indian entertainment industry continues to fascinate the public. In recent months, the spotlight has turned toward Arshdeep Singh, the premier left-arm pacer for the Punjab Kings, and his rumoured partner, the popular actress and model Samreen Kaur. Both individuals have built impressive financial portfolios through their respective careers in the IPL and the thriving Punjabi music circuit.

Arshdeep Singh's Net Worth

Arshdeep Singh has seen a rapid increase in his valuation since his international debut. As a vital member of the Indian T20I squad, his income is derived from a combination of BCCI contracts, tournament salaries, and commercial deals.

His estimated net worth stands at approximately INR 45 crore. A significant portion of this wealth comes from his long-term association with the Punjab Kings. Over his career, Arshdeep has accumulated more than INR 25 crore in total IPL salaries. Additionally, his Grade C contract with the BCCI provides a steady annual retainer of INR 1 crore, which is supplemented by match fees for every international appearance.

Beyond the cricket pitch, Arshdeep is a sought-after face for brands. He reportedly charges between INR 20 lakh and INR 30 lakh for a single endorsement deal. His assets include a luxury home in Chandigarh and a car collection featuring a Toyota Fortuner and a Jeep Compass.

Samreen Kaur's Net Worth 

In the world of regional media, Samreen Kaur has established herself as a leading figure. Her estimated net worth is currently around INR 15 crore. Her primary revenue comes from her work in high-budget Punjabi and Hindi music videos.

She typically earns between INR 5 lakh and INR 10 lakh per project. With a social media following exceeding one million on Instagram, she is a preferred choice for fashion and beauty labels. These digital collaborations and brand ambassadorships provide a substantial recurring income.

Summary of the 'Couple'

The financial standing of the duo reflects the massive growth of the Indian sports and digital economy. While Arshdeep’s wealth is rooted in the structure of professional leagues, Samreen’s success is driven by the "creator economy" and the massive reach of regional cinema.

Their rumoured connection remains a popular topic during the IPL 2026 season, particularly as Samreen is often seen supporting the Punjab Kings from the stands. Together, they represent a new generation of self-made success in modern India.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Arshdeep Singh's estimated net worth?

Arshdeep Singh's estimated net worth is approximately INR 45 crore. This includes his IPL salaries, BCCI contract, and endorsement deals.

How does Arshdeep Singh earn his income?

Arshdeep Singh earns income from BCCI contracts, tournament salaries with Punjab Kings, and commercial endorsements. He also receives match fees for international appearances.

What is Samreen Kaur's estimated net worth?

Samreen Kaur's estimated net worth is around INR 15 crore. Her earnings primarily come from Punjabi and Hindi music videos and brand collaborations.

How does Samreen Kaur generate her income?

Samreen Kaur earns money from high-budget music videos and endorsements with fashion and beauty brands, leveraging her large social media following.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 06 Apr 2026 06:06 PM (IST)
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Arshdeep Singh IPL 2026 Samreen Kaur Arshdeep Singh Net Worth
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