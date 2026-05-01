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HomeSportsIPLRR vs DC Live Score: Sooryavanshi Targets Big Record As Rajasthan Host Delhi Capitals

RR vs DC Live Score: Sooryavanshi Targets Big Record As Rajasthan Host Delhi Capitals

All attention is on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has already piled up 357 runs this season. His face-off with the returning Mitchell Starc promises to be a compelling clash of youth versus experience.

By : ABP Live Sports  | Updated at : 01 May 2026 07:09 PM (IST)

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The Jaipur deck has remained balanced, offering assistance to swing bowlers early on while rewarding aggressive stroke-play.
Source : PTI

Background

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is set to witness a high-stakes clash tonight, May 1, as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) host a struggling Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 43 of IPL 2026. With the tournament moving into its business end, the trajectories of these two sides couldn't be more different.

The Momentum Shift

The Royals enter this contest as the most confident side in the league. They are fresh off a historic victory where they handed the table-topping Punjab Kings their first loss of the season, successfully chasing down a massive target of 223. Led by Riyan Parag, RR sits comfortably in 4th place with 12 points from nine games. A win tonight would likely propel them to the summit of the points table, given their solid net run rate ($+0.617$).

In stark contrast, Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals are in a tailspin. Currently 7th in the standings, DC has suffered three consecutive defeats, including a humiliating 9-wicket loss to RCB where they were bundled out for just 75. For Delhi, this is effectively a knockout game; another loss would make their path to the playoffs mathematically improbable.

Key Battles to Watch

The Prodigy vs. The Veteran: All eyes are on 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has already amassed 357 runs this season. His battle against a returning Mitchell Starc will be a classic "youth vs. experience" showdown.

DC’s Top Order vs. Jofra Archer: Delhi's batting has been fragile. KL Rahul and Nitish Rana must survive the initial burst from Archer and Nandre Burger to give their bowlers a fighting chance.

Pitch and Conditions

The Jaipur deck has remained balanced, offering assistance to swing bowlers early on while rewarding aggressive stroke-play. With temperatures hovering around 34°C and clear skies, dew is expected to play a significant role in the second innings, making the toss a crucial factor.

Prediction: While Delhi is desperate for a turnaround, the Royals' balanced attack and the explosive form of Jaiswal and Sooryavanshi make them the heavy favorites on their home turf.

19:09 PM (IST)  •  01 May 2026

RR vs DC Live Score: RR Wins Toss

Rajasthan Royals opt to bat first against Delhi.

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