IPL 2026: Rahul, Starc Lead Delhi Capitals To Dominant 7-Wicket Win

Delhi Capitals defeated the Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets, pulling off their highest successful run chase in Indian Premier League history. It was a remarkably composed effort, especially considering they had been bowled out for just 75 in their previous match and had never chased a 220-plus total before.

This time, however, they completed the chase with four balls remaining and seven wickets in hand, marking a standout performance.

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Batting first, Riyan Parag led the charge with a superb 90 off 50 balls as Rajasthan Royals posted 225/6 after choosing to bat. The innings got off to a shaky start with early dismissals of Yashasvi Jaiswal (6) and Vaibhav Suryavanshi (4). Parag then steadied things alongside Dhruv Jurel, who contributed 42 off 30, as the duo stitched together a crucial 102-run partnership. Parag carried on brilliantly but fell just 10 runs short of a maiden century.

Donovan Ferreira added late fireworks with a rapid 47 off 14 balls, pushing Rajasthan to an imposing total. For the Delhi Capitals, Mitchell Starc was the standout bowler, finishing with figures of 3/40.

In response, KL Rahul anchored the chase with a composed 75 off 40 deliveries, guiding Delhi home with five balls to spare. The win marked DC’s highest successful run chase in Indian Premier League history.

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KL Rahul creates history

KL Rahul played a fine knock of 75 off 40 balls, and in the process matched a notable record. With this innings, he equaled the tally for the most 50-plus scores against the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League. This was the eighth time Rahul has crossed the 50-run mark against Rajasthan, drawing level with AB de Villiers. Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli follow with seven such scores each.

The win was an important one for the Delhi Capitals, lifting them to sixth place on the table with four victories in nine matches. It also ended a run of three consecutive losses. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals remain in fourth position with 12 points