Jabalpur Boat Tragedy: PM Modi Announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nine people died after a tourist boat capsized at Bargi Dam.

Prime Minister announced ex-gratia payments for victims' families.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives following a boat capsizing incident in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

He extended his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the swift recovery of those injured, noting that the local administration is providing assistance to those affected.

The Prime Minister also announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of each deceased, while those injured will receive Rs 50,000.

The loss of lives due to the capsizing of a boat in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, is extremely painful. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this tragic mishap. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. The local administration is assisting those… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 1, 2026

“The loss of lives due to the capsizing of a boat in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, is extremely painful. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this tragic mishap. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. The local administration is assisting those affected.

An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM”

The death toll from the cruise boat capsizing at Bargi Dam in Jabalpur has risen to nine, a day after the incident, as search and rescue operations continue to locate those still missing.

Following the mishap involving a tourism department vessel, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi ordered an inquiry and assured strict action against anyone found responsible.

Describing the incident as “deeply tragic and heartbreaking”, Lodhi said an investigation had been initiated and warned that the toll could rise further. “If any negligence is found, the strongest possible action will be taken,” he said.

Commandant of the Home Guard and SDRF, Neeraj Singh Rajput, said rescue teams worked through challenging conditions. “Heavy rain and darkness hampered operations overnight, but efforts continued with the help of lighting equipment. With the arrival of NDRF and Army teams today, five more bodies were recovered, taking the total to nine,” he said.

The Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), Jabalpur, confirmed that 24 rescued individuals are currently undergoing treatment, adding that all injured are receiving necessary medical care.