India To Host 2030 Commonwealth Games In Ahmedabad

India has won the bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, marking its first multi-disciplinary mega sporting event since the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi. The decision was approved by Commonwealth Sport (CS) at its general assembly in Scotland on Wednesday. The 2030 Games are expected to demonstrate India’s ambition and strengthen its bid for the 2036 Olympics, for which Ahmedabad has been proposed as the host city.

Ahmedabad Selected After Rigorous Evaluation

Ahmedabad was chosen following a detailed evaluation process conducted by the Commonwealth Sport Evaluation Committee. Candidate cities were assessed on a range of criteria, including technical delivery, athlete experience, infrastructure, governance, and alignment with Commonwealth Sport values.

Dr Donald Rukare, President of Commonwealth Sport, said, "This is the start of a new golden era for Commonwealth Sport. After a ‘Games reset’ we head to Glasgow 2026 in fantastic shape to welcome the 74 teams of the Commonwealth before setting our sights on Amdavad 2030 for a special Centenary edition of the Commonwealth Games. India brings scale, youth, ambition, rich culture, enormous sporting passion and relevance, and I’m delighted to report strong interest from a range of nations to host the 2034 Games and beyond. We start our next century for the Commonwealth Games in good health."

IOA President PT Usha added, "We are deeply honoured by the trust shown by Commonwealth Sport. The 2030 Games will not only celebrate a hundred years of the Commonwealth Movement but also lay the foundation for the next century. It will bring together Athletes, communities, and cultures from across the Commonwealth in a spirit of friendship and progress."

Contenders and Approval Process

Ahmedabad’s bid was up against Abuja, Nigeria, for the 2030 Games. The CS Executive Board recommended Ahmedabad as the host city last month, with Nigeria’s proposal being considered for the 2034 edition.

The 2030 Games will mark the centenary of the inaugural Commonwealth Games held in Hamilton, Canada, in 1930. Ahmedabad 2030 has been branded as ‘The Games for the Next Century’, aiming to ensure the Games remain relevant, impactful, and sustainable for the future.

Sports Programme Confirmed

Commonwealth Sport has confirmed that 15–17 sports will feature at the 2030 Games. CS stated, "The Amdavad 2030 team will work closely with Commonwealth Sport and the international federation community to shape a dynamic and exciting sport programme with strong local resonance and global appeal."

Following the recent Sport Programme Review, the confirmed sports include:

Athletics and Para Athletics

Swimming and Para Swimming

Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis

Bowls and Para Bowls

Weightlifting and Para Powerlifting

Artistic Gymnastics

Netball

Boxing

The remaining sports under consideration include Archery, Badminton, 3x3 Basketball and 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball, Beach Volleyball, Cricket T20, Cycling, Diving, Hockey, Judo, Rhythmic Gymnastics, Rugby Sevens, Shooting, Squash, Triathlon and Para Triathlon, and Wrestling. Hosts can also propose up to two new or traditional sports.

India’s Commitment to a Sustainable and Inclusive Games

CS highlighted that India’s bid emphasised a sustainable, inclusive approach aligned with the Commonwealth Sport Reset Principles, which aim to reduce hosting costs and enable a wider range of countries to host in the future.

Ahmedabad is already in preparation, having hosted several international events. The Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship took place in August at the newly completed Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Naranpura, developed as a multi-sport hub with an aquatics centre, indoor arena, Centre for Sports Excellence, and community facilities, at a projected cost of Rs 850 crore.

In October, the city hosted the Asian Aquatics Championship at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave in Motera, a 300-acre complex anchored by the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, which also houses indoor arenas and facilities for various sports.

Ahmedabad to Build on CWG Legacy

Following Glasgow’s emergency hosting of the 2026 Games with a curtailed sports programme, Ahmedabad 2030 is set to provide a full-fledged programme, integrating para-sport events. India’s bid underscores a commitment to delivering Games that are both globally appealing and locally resonant, ensuring a landmark centenary edition of the Commonwealth Games.