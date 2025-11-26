‘No Moral Standing To Speak On Minorities’: India Slams Pak Over Ram Mandir Remarks

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has hit back at Pakistan over its criticism of the recent flag-hoisting ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, calling Islamabad’s remarks hypocritical and baseless. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Pakistan, which has a long history of discrimination, persecution and systemic repression of its minorities, has no authority to comment on India’s internal affairs. He stated that Pakistan should “focus on its own abysmal human rights records” rather than issuing statements or taking positions that attempt to vilify India’s religious and cultural practices.

‘No Moral Standing To lecture Others’

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We have seen the reported remarks and reject them with the contempt they deserve. As a country with a deeply stained record of bigotry, repression and systemic mistreatment of its minorities, Pakistan has no moral standing to lecture others.”

He added that Pakistan’s criticism of India reflects hypocrisy and political opportunism rather than concern for human rights or minority welfare.

‘Pak Should Focus On Its Own Record’

“Rather than delivering hypocritical homilies, Pakistan would do better to turn its gaze inwards and focus on its own abysmal human rights records,” Jaiswal said during the weekly briefing.

The MEA reaction came after Pakistan protested the recent flag-hoisting at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, alleging the event was part of rising pressure on religious minorities and an attempt to erase Muslim heritage.