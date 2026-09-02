Tiger Woods DUI Case Takes Stunning Turn, Golf Legend Set To Change Plea

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tiger Woods to change his 'not guilty' DUI plea.

March Jupiter Island crash led to Woods' DUI arrest.

Authorities noted impaired senses; prescription medications were found.

Woods refused urine sample, sought treatment outside US.

Tiger Woods’ DUI case has taken a fresh turn, with the golf legend expected to change his “not guilty” plea following his arrest after a rollover crash in Florida earlier this year.

Court documents filed on Tuesday said Woods is due to appear before the Martin County circuit court on Wednesday morning for a plea conference hearing. The exact nature of the new plea has not been disclosed.

The 50-year-old was arrested in March after his Land Rover collided with a truck on a residential road on Jupiter Island. The vehicle rolled onto its side, while the crash caused around $5,000 in damage to the truck.

What Happened During Tiger Woods’ Arrest?

According to the arrest report, Woods was travelling at high speed when the crash happened. He told a deputy that he had been looking at his phone and changing the radio station before hitting the truck.

Although Woods escaped the crash without injuries, deputies at the scene said his senses appeared impaired while he was being questioned.

Woods underwent a breathalyser test, which recorded zero alcohol. However, authorities said he refused to provide a urine sample.

The golf star reportedly told police that he had taken “a few” prescription medications. Two pills later identified as hydrocodone were found in his trouser pocket.

The arrest report also described Woods as sweating heavily, with bloodshot eyes and extremely dilated pupils.

Woods Had Sought Treatment Outside The US

Court records state that Woods travelled outside the United States to receive treatment at an inpatient facility.

In July, Judge Darren Steele approved an agreement allowing prosecutors to review medical records connected to Woods’ crash and arrest. A similar agreement was approved in May, giving prosecutors access to his prescription medication records from a Palm Beach pharmacy for the period beginning earlier this year.

Woods’ latest court appearance comes months after the incident and could determine the next major step in the case.

Tiger Woods’ Illustrious Golf Career

Despite the legal case and a series of health and personal setbacks, Woods remains one of the most recognised athletes in the world.

He became the first golfer of Black heritage to win the Masters in 1997 and has since built one of the most decorated careers in golf history.

Woods has won the Masters five times, the PGA Championship four times, the US Open three times and The Open three times.

However, multiple back and knee injuries, surgeries, car accidents and struggles with substance addiction have affected his career over the years.

His first public appearance after returning from treatment came in June, when he helped introduce the PGA Tour’s planned schedule changes for 2028. Woods also retained his position as chairperson of the Tour’s Future Competition Committee following his arrest.