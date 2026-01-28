Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsFootballTransfer Updates: Saudi Pro League Target Ousmane Dembele; Latest Reports

Transfer Updates: Saudi Pro League Target Ousmane Dembele; Latest Reports

Latest transfer updates and reports: Saudi Pro League targets Ousmane Dembele as PSG talks stall. Man City keep Marmoush while giants chase Kenan Yildiz. Full details below.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 28 Jan 2026 07:34 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The European transfer market remains active as clubs finalize their squads. There is a high-profile interest in Ballon d’Or winners and young talents are being tracked by giants. Here is the latest update on the movement of top players across the globe.

Saudi Pro League Eyeing Ousmane Dembele

Paris Saint-Germain star Ousmane Dembele has emerged as a major target for the Saudi Pro League. According to a report from Sky Sports, league officials are already "laying the groundwork" for a potential summer transfer. 

Dembele still has over two years remaining on his contract but negotiations for a renewal at PSG have reportedly hit a wall. Club president Nasser Al Khelaifi has indicated he is unwilling to disrupt the existing wage structure.

Right now, the 28-year-old is focused on the current season, the massive salary packages offered by Saudi clubs could potentially steal him from France.

Manchester City Guard Omar Marmoush

Manchester City are expected to stop striker Omar Marmoush from leaving during the current window. Football Insider reports that despite interest from Tottenham and Aston Villa, Pep Guardiola’s side wants to retain the 26-year-old as vital backup for Erling Haaland. Marmoush recently proved his value by scoring in a 2-0 victory against Wolves.

Giants Chase Kenan Yildiz

Juventus winger Kenan Yildiz is attracting attention from Liverpool and Real Madrid. Gazzetta dello Sport notes that the 20-year-old’s 16 goal contributions this season have made him one of the most sought-after young players in Europe.

Juventus wants to extend his stay until 2029 but the interest from England and Spain continues to grow.

Midfield and Attack Moves

Atletico Madrid are targeting Leon Goretzka as a replacement for Conor Gallagher. Christian Falk (BILD) reports that talks have begun with the Bayern Munich midfielder. 

Elsewhere, Manchester United scouts are monitoring Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye, though TEAMtalk suggests any final decision depends on United’s managerial situation.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Atletico Madrid targeting as a replacement for Conor Gallagher?

Atletico Madrid is targeting Leon Goretzka from Bayern Munich as a potential replacement for Conor Gallagher. Talks have reportedly begun.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 28 Jan 2026 07:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Saudi Pro League Football Transfer Updates Ousman Dembele
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Ajit Pawar’s Old Tweet On Women Pilots Goes Viral After Baramati Plane Crash
Ajit Pawar’s Old Tweet On Women Pilots Goes Viral After Baramati Plane Crash
News
Ajit Pawar's Body Identified Through His Wristwatch After Fatal Plane Crash: Sources
Ajit Pawar's Body Identified Through His Wristwatch After Fatal Plane Crash: Sources
Business
ABP Live Deep Dive | Why Did Amazon Lay Off 16,000 Employees? Inside The Company’s Latest Restructuring Move
Why Did Amazon Lay Off 16,000 Employees? Inside The Company’s Latest Restructuring Move
Budget
Budget Day Trading: Why Markets Will Be Open This Sunday
Budget Day Trading: Why Markets Will Be Open This Sunday
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: CCTV Footage Shows Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crash with Fireball, No Survivors in Baramati
Mumbai News: Massive Public Gather for Ajit Pawar’s Last Journey in Baramati After Tragic Plane Crash
Breaking News: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Reacts to Tragic Passing of Ajit Pawar
Mumbai Breaking News: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies in Plane Crash Near Baramati
Maharashtra Mourns: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Passes Away in Baramati Plane Crash, Nation in Shock
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Tushar Banerjee
Tushar BanerjeeVice President and Digital Editor
OPINION | India-EU FTA Is Less About Trade, More About Telling Washington The World Has Options
Opinion
Embed widget