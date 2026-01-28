Transfer Updates: Saudi Pro League Target Ousmane Dembele; Latest Reports

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The European transfer market remains active as clubs finalize their squads. There is a high-profile interest in Ballon d’Or winners and young talents are being tracked by giants. Here is the latest update on the movement of top players across the globe.

Saudi Pro League Eyeing Ousmane Dembele

Paris Saint-Germain star Ousmane Dembele has emerged as a major target for the Saudi Pro League. According to a report from Sky Sports, league officials are already "laying the groundwork" for a potential summer transfer.

Dembele still has over two years remaining on his contract but negotiations for a renewal at PSG have reportedly hit a wall. Club president Nasser Al Khelaifi has indicated he is unwilling to disrupt the existing wage structure.

Right now, the 28-year-old is focused on the current season, the massive salary packages offered by Saudi clubs could potentially steal him from France.

Manchester City Guard Omar Marmoush

Manchester City are expected to stop striker Omar Marmoush from leaving during the current window. Football Insider reports that despite interest from Tottenham and Aston Villa, Pep Guardiola’s side wants to retain the 26-year-old as vital backup for Erling Haaland. Marmoush recently proved his value by scoring in a 2-0 victory against Wolves.

Giants Chase Kenan Yildiz

Juventus winger Kenan Yildiz is attracting attention from Liverpool and Real Madrid. Gazzetta dello Sport notes that the 20-year-old’s 16 goal contributions this season have made him one of the most sought-after young players in Europe.

Juventus wants to extend his stay until 2029 but the interest from England and Spain continues to grow.

Midfield and Attack Moves

Atletico Madrid are targeting Leon Goretzka as a replacement for Conor Gallagher. Christian Falk (BILD) reports that talks have begun with the Bayern Munich midfielder.

Elsewhere, Manchester United scouts are monitoring Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye, though TEAMtalk suggests any final decision depends on United’s managerial situation.