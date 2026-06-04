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HomeSportsFootballFIFA Bans Reusable Water Bottles At World Cup 2026 Stadiums Ahead Of Tournament

FIFA Bans Reusable Water Bottles At World Cup 2026 Stadiums Ahead Of Tournament

FIFA has barred fans from carrying reusable water bottles into World Cup 2026 stadiums, triggering concerns over hydration, heat and in-venue costs.

By : Khushi Namdev | Updated at : 04 Jun 2026 11:47 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • FIFA reversed reusable bottle allowance for 2026 World Cup venues.
  • Fans criticize ban, raising hydration and expensive water concerns.
  • FIFA World Cup 2026 expands, featuring record teams and players.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Just days before the start of FIFA World Cup 2026, football's governing body has introduced a significant change to its stadium regulations, a move that is already drawing criticism from supporters expected to attend matches across North America. According to the New York Times, FIFA has revised its Stadium Code of Conduct and removed a provision that previously allowed spectators to carry empty reusable plastic bottles into venues.

The earlier version of the guidelines stated: "For the avoidance of doubt, empty, transparent, reusable plastic bottles, up to (1 litre in) capacity, may be brought into the Stadium."

However, fans have now been informed that the policy has been updated. The revised code, published on June 2, carries a different instruction, stating: "For the avoidance of doubt, reusable water bottles may not be brought into the stadium."

FIFA Revises Stadium Rules 

The late policy change means supporters will no longer be able to bring reusable bottles into World Cup venues, even if they are empty. FIFA already prohibits many types of bottles on safety grounds, citing the potential risk of injury if such objects are thrown within stadium premises.

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The decision is expected to generate debate among fans, particularly because it eliminates the option of refilling personal bottles at water stations inside venues.

Concerns surrounding hydration have remained a major talking point, especially after last year's Club World Cup, where both players and supporters voiced worries about extreme temperatures during matches.

During that competition, bottled drinking water sold inside FIFA venues reportedly ranged between $4 and $6.

Although pricing details for the 2026 World Cup have not yet been disclosed, FIFA's long-term commercial relationship with Coca-Cola suggests that Dasani-branded bottled water will likely be available for purchase throughout the tournament.

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Participation Records

While the bottle ban dominates discussions off the field, FIFA has also confirmed unprecedented participation numbers for the upcoming competition. Final squad submissions reveal that 1,248 footballers representing 48 nations will take part in the expanded tournament.

The 2026 edition will be the largest FIFA World Cup ever staged, featuring more teams, more players and a greater number of matches than any previous version of the competition.

The expanded format marks a historic shift for the global event and highlights FIFA's ambition to broaden international representation on football's biggest stage.

Heading into the tournament, Argentina remain the team to beat after lifting the World Cup trophy in Qatar in 2022. With anticipation building and kickoff fast approaching, attention is now split between the action expected on the pitch and the growing debate surrounding FIFA's latest stadium policy.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the concerns surrounding the new bottle policy?

The policy eliminates the option of refilling personal bottles, raising hydration concerns, especially given past extreme temperatures. Bottled water previously sold for $4-$6 at FIFA venues.

About the author Khushi Namdev

Khushi Namdev is interning with ABP Live English. She is currently pursuing a Master’s in Journalism and Media Industries from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication. Her areas of interest primarily include entertainment, lifestyle and sports, with a keen passion for storytelling that blends reality, culture, and human experiences into engaging narratives.
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Published at : 04 Jun 2026 11:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
FIFA World Cup 2026 FIFA World Cup Stadiums FIFA World Cup Rules
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